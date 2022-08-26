Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, OhioLedford WritesLoveland, OH
75 Cincinnati Children Sleep in New Beds, Thanks to Hope to Dream EventLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
WLWT 5
Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
linknky.com
Padrino’s Fort Thomas location to start full-service operation
Padrino, an Italian kitchen-style restaurant in Fort Thomas, is looking to go to full-service operation next month. The restaurant announced on its Oakley location’s Facebook on Aug. 28 that it would be closing the Oakley location permanently and moving staff to the Fort Thomas location. The restaurant confirmed via...
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Shelter worker honored after helping residents escape fire
HAMILTON, Ohio — A worker at a domestic violence shelter is being called a hero. She helped dozens of residents escape a fire at the YWCA shelter in Hamilton. On May 22, Simone Thompson was working her normal night shift at the YWCA shelter in Hamilton when she heard something at 4 a.m.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Ohio CPA Who Stole More Than $730K From Animal Shelter Sent to Prison
A Wayne Township (Ohio) man who admitted to stealing more than $700,000 from the Animal Friends Humane Society pet shelter in Hamilton while serving as a volunteer treasurer was sentenced to prison on Aug. 15 and ordered to pay restitution. Jeremy Bruce Taylor, 48, of the 3900 block of Withrow...
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
spectrumnews1.com
Milford artists convert historic barn into PAUSE OFF studio, gallery
MILFORD, Ohio — Lifelong Milford residents and graduates of the Art Academy of Cincinnati, Chris and Lindsey Clements have dreamed of building their own art studio for years, hoping to help build a thriving art scene in their own backyard. When the opportunity arose to rent out a hundred-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hear Ye, Hear Ye: The Ohio Renaissance Festival Brings Elizabethan England to Warren County
Expect jousting knights, elaborate costumes, mugs of mead and giant turkey legs.
Times Gazette
Lynchburg man indicted on domestic charge
WILMINGTON — A former Lynchburg man who is a domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40, of Martinsville, and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
Fox 19
50+ beagles rescued from VA mass breeding facility welcomed at Tri-State animal centers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 50 beagles are now in the care of Tri-State animal centers. Twenty beagles are at SPCA Cincinnati and another 37 are at the Warren County Humane Society. The dogs were removed Monday from the Envigo Facility in Cumberland, Virginia, according to SPCA. The rescue of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
WLWT 5
3 detained after high school students fight near UC campus, police say
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police responded to reports of a fight outside Starbucks near the University of Cincinnati campus, early Tuesday evening. According to police, hundreds of students were standing outside the shops on UC campus. A viewer shared a video from the scene with WLWT. In the video, you...
Fox 19
OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
Everything You Need to Know About Cincinnati's Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest Fireworks
This Labor Day bash officially signals the end of summer with a firework display — and tons of traffic jams.
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
Comments / 0