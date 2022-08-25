ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

96.5 KVKI

Digimon Voice Actor Comes To Gamers XP In Shreveport

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, just wrapped up this past weekend. Some people might be going through comic con withdrawals, and want to relive some of the magic of conventions again. Well, Gamers XP in Shreveport is here to help. Tonight from 8pm-10pm, Digimon voice actor Joshua Seth will be...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
96.5 KVKI

The Different Dating Styles You Can Find in Shreveport

Let's just put this out there and be honest with it. Dating is rough. Dating Is Even More Difficult in Shreveport-Bossier. The dating pool seems so shallow here in the Ark-La-Tex. In a time when we have so much access to communication, there is even more room for miscommunication. Why is it that we use our phones to read between the lines?
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)

Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Superdome Gets Dissed in Rankings

There is a recent article in USA Today that ranked to top 30 NFL football stadiums across the country. And I have to take issue with a few of their rankings. One, and anyone who knows me will be surprised by this, but how do you rank Texas' AT&T Stadium #7?
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids

SHREVEPORT – Staff at the Philadelphia Center, an HIV resource center, spend their Friday mornings sifting through boxes of needles, condoms and lube. While the smaller needles tend to go faster, the center stocks all varieties for methamphetamine users who need clean supplies. “It’s not just about syringes for us,” Hershey Krippendorf, the center’s development […] The post In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)

Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
HAUGHTON, LA
96.5 KVKI

This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic

This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Warm and humid finish to the weekend; some rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today is looking just like a copy/paste of yesterday. Highs near 90. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Even the forecast for the final day of the Soulfood Fall Festival is pretty much the same. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 70s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

City leaders to hold panel discussion on Shreveport Real-Time Crime Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport will host a panel discussion Wednesday to provide the public with a better understanding of the Real Time Crime Center. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson, and Real Time Crime Center Manager Kevin Thomas will be present for the discussion and to answer questions about center operations.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

