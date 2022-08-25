Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Related
A Comprehensive Look Back At The History Of Geek’d Con Guests
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, launched way back in 2015. Minus the 2020 pandemic cancelation, the event has run non-stop since it's launch. With tens-of-thousands of fans in attendance each weekend the event is held, it has become one of Louisiana's largest annual pop culture events. Over the last 7...
Digimon Voice Actor Comes To Gamers XP In Shreveport
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, just wrapped up this past weekend. Some people might be going through comic con withdrawals, and want to relive some of the magic of conventions again. Well, Gamers XP in Shreveport is here to help. Tonight from 8pm-10pm, Digimon voice actor Joshua Seth will be...
Help Keep Bossier Beautiful With Dinner Under the Stars
For most of us in North Louisiana, it doesn't take a lot of arm twisting to get us to enjoy some great gumbo or seafood in a beautiful outdoor dining experience. Throw in the fact that it will all help to keep the Bossier community clean and it's certainly a win-win-win!
See The Vendors, Cosplay, Celebrities, and Fans From Geek’d Con 2022
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, has come and gone for 2022. It was full of fun stories, magical moments, and even some interactions that our celebrity guests wanted pictures of. Tens-of-thousands of fans came through the Shreveport Convention Center over the three day event, and there was a lot for them to do.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Different Dating Styles You Can Find in Shreveport
Let's just put this out there and be honest with it. Dating is rough. Dating Is Even More Difficult in Shreveport-Bossier. The dating pool seems so shallow here in the Ark-La-Tex. In a time when we have so much access to communication, there is even more room for miscommunication. Why is it that we use our phones to read between the lines?
Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)
Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
Meet the Most Adorable Radio Pups Looking for Homes in Shreveport
A couple of months ago a momma dog and her companion were dumped on Westport road in Shreveport. They made their way along I-20 and by some miracle, these dogs weren't hit. One of Our Staff Members Took in the Dog Pair and Found Out the Female Dog Was Very Pregnant.
Louisiana Superdome Gets Dissed in Rankings
There is a recent article in USA Today that ranked to top 30 NFL football stadiums across the country. And I have to take issue with a few of their rankings. One, and anyone who knows me will be surprised by this, but how do you rank Texas' AT&T Stadium #7?
RELATED PEOPLE
The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
Bossier Eatery Makes the Best French Dip Sandwich in Louisiana
A while ago I asked Shreveport-Bossier to tell me all about the best sandwich you could score in Shreveport-Bossier. So many new places popped up on my radar. There Was One Sandwich Shop That Was Recommended Multiple Times. I had never seen Fat Tuesday before. I heard their King Cakes...
In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids
SHREVEPORT – Staff at the Philadelphia Center, an HIV resource center, spend their Friday mornings sifting through boxes of needles, condoms and lube. While the smaller needles tend to go faster, the center stocks all varieties for methamphetamine users who need clean supplies. “It’s not just about syringes for us,” Hershey Krippendorf, the center’s development […] The post In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)
Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Need Help Designing the Perfect Shreveport Labor Day Staycation?
With the start of school, gas prices, inflation, you name it, a lot of us are short on cash and are opting to stay in Shreveport for the Labor Day holiday. Here are some ideas to craft your very own unique Labor Day staycation right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic
This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
KTBS
Shooting investigation in Queensborough neighborhood in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police responded to the scene of a shooting in the city's Queensborough neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday evening. The call came in from Walker Street between Dupont and Regent Streets. Seven police units were on the scene as of 10 p.m.
q973radio.com
WATCH: Thieves Caught Stealing From Shreveport Business On Camera
YIKES! This happened early Friday morning at Quality Pre-Owned and Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Rd. If you any have information that can help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Shreveport police. There is a reward. ((featured image Photo Credit: CANVA PRO))
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
KSLA
Warm and humid finish to the weekend; some rain on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today is looking just like a copy/paste of yesterday. Highs near 90. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Even the forecast for the final day of the Soulfood Fall Festival is pretty much the same. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 70s.
KTAL
City leaders to hold panel discussion on Shreveport Real-Time Crime Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport will host a panel discussion Wednesday to provide the public with a better understanding of the Real Time Crime Center. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson, and Real Time Crime Center Manager Kevin Thomas will be present for the discussion and to answer questions about center operations.
Support Shreveport’s K-9 Search and Rescue Team Labor Day Weekend
The 20th Annual Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force Benefit Horse Show is coming up Labor Day weekend, September 3rd and 4th, 2022, and it'll be fun for the entire family at Holly Hill Farm in Benton, LA!. The one thing horse people love just as much...
96.5 KVKI
Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0