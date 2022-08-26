Read full article on original website
New Five Guys Location To Open in Clermont
The national burger franchise expands its Central Florida footprint
Villages Daily Sun
Suleimans apply their culinary touch to the Angler’s Club
David Suleiman has been operating restaurants for 12 years in The Villages, and he recently added another one to his plate. Suleiman, who has 20 years of experience in the industry, came to The Villages from upstate New York in 2010 and quickly made a name for himself in the community. He and his cousin, George Suleiman, own Prima Italian Steakhouse in Brownwood, Havana Country Club and Legacy Restaurant at the Nancy Lopez Country Club.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Bubbakoo’s Opens Landmark Orlando, FL Store
With 11 locations open in FL and 86 total across the United States, this is the first location in the country testing a sports bar
usatales.com
10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!
Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
msn.com
Orlando’s Magical Dining underway: See participating restaurants & menus
Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year. The event kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 2. Magical Dining features 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person. The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates one dollar from every...
cohaitungchi.com
27 Unique and FUN Things to Do in Orlando for Couples
26. Walk Around Park Avenue in Winter Park and Visit the Wine Room) Whether you live round the corner or are hitting up Orlando as part of a special romantic getaway, there are a huge range of things to do in Orlando for couples. From the thrilling and adventurous, to the gooey and romantic.
50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2022
Summer's final long weekend is in our sights. What will you do with your three days of relaxation? Labor Day signifies the end of summer for many, and whether you are looking for a relaxing weekend to reconnect with your... The post 50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Inside the Magic
Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap
At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween
The COVID-19-born haunted house Scream n' Stream is coming back stronger than ever this Halloween. The drive-through haunt is expanding its ambitions and its actual space with a move to the Florida Mall for this spooky season. The new space will open up additional attractions alongside its haunted drive, including a lobby where guests can meet some of the spooks, grab snacks and peruse further add-on attractions.
Inhabitat.com
New terminal at Orlando International Airport goes for green
Central Florida has huge tourist draws like Walt Disney World Resort, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and many famous beaches. So the Orlando International Airport MCO — one of the world’s ten busiest airports by passenger volume — is debuting a new terminal to keep up with demand. It’s ginormous, full of natural light and has lots of sustainability features.
click orlando
Hundreds of thousands of visitors left disappointed after Artemis scrub
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
attractionsmagazine.com
Pointe Orlando lines up major new entertainment complex
Pointe Orlando dining and shopping center on International Drive has signed an agreement to add a major new immersive dining and entertainment complex to its portfolio of restaurants, shops, and IMAX theater. The development will feature nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, as well as an...
orlandoweekly.com
This Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired in Orlando hangs over Lake Rowena
There are lots of reasons to hate arduous zoning laws. They keep more efficient housing from being built. They kill any opportunity to create an actual neighborhood via interspersed businesses. They tend to be racially motivated. But we could make the case against zoning requirements as their currently implemented in a single-sentence: you can no longer build something like this incredible house.
Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together
The dreaded Florida summer is winding down and much-needed cooler weather is around the corner! Cooler weather for us means packing up our backpacks and hitting the trails for a picnic. Take a sneak peek at our go-to secluded spots... The post Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery
stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
orlandoweekly.com
1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
A historic home on Sanford's Lake Silver just hit the market and it comes with two more houses thrown in. The main house at 3400 Ohio Avenue was built in the 1920s and held onto much of that Jazz Age charm by avoiding the all too Floridian urge to make everything open-concept.
click orlando
Is Disney World the most popular attraction in US? Spoiler alert: These 5 rank higher
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is one of the most popular attractions in the U.S., but it’s not the most popular, according to one study. Airport Parking Reservations ranked the top 10 attractions across the country based on total annual Google searches, TripAdvisor ratings and social media mentions.
Grand opening video at the biggest danged 7-Eleven
There have been numerous times that I stopped for gas and the prices were higher on the pump than on the sign at Rt 33. I have left numerous times and fueled up in Polk City for less.
‘It’s gotten worse’: Dozens of dead fish found floating in Orlando lake
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Orlando are worried about the wildlife in Lake Olive. Dozens of dead fish recently floated to the surface of the lake, which is located at the intersection of Summerlin Avenue and East South Street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Neighbor Jennah...
