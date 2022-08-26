ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Villages Daily Sun

Suleimans apply their culinary touch to the Angler’s Club

David Suleiman has been operating restaurants for 12 years in The Villages, and he recently added another one to his plate. Suleiman, who has 20 years of experience in the industry, came to The Villages from upstate New York in 2010 and quickly made a name for himself in the community. He and his cousin, George Suleiman, own Prima Italian Steakhouse in Brownwood, Havana Country Club and Legacy Restaurant at the Nancy Lopez Country Club.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Apopka, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Apopka, FL
Lifestyle
usatales.com

10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!

Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
msn.com

Orlando’s Magical Dining underway: See participating restaurants & menus

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year. The event kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 2. Magical Dining features 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person. The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates one dollar from every...
ORLANDO, FL
cohaitungchi.com

27 Unique and FUN Things to Do in Orlando for Couples

26. Walk Around Park Avenue in Winter Park and Visit the Wine Room) Whether you live round the corner or are hitting up Orlando as part of a special romantic getaway, there are a huge range of things to do in Orlando for couples. From the thrilling and adventurous, to the gooey and romantic.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2022

Summer's final long weekend is in our sights. What will you do with your three days of relaxation? Labor Day signifies the end of summer for many, and whether you are looking for a relaxing weekend to reconnect with your... The post 50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#The Buffet#Food Drink#Best Asian Restaurant#Asian#Cantonese#Japanese
Inside the Magic

Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap

At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

The COVID-19-born haunted house Scream n' Stream is coming back stronger than ever this Halloween. The drive-through haunt is expanding its ambitions and its actual space with a move to the Florida Mall for this spooky season. The new space will open up additional attractions alongside its haunted drive, including a lobby where guests can meet some of the spooks, grab snacks and peruse further add-on attractions.
ORLANDO, FL
Inhabitat.com

New terminal at Orlando International Airport goes for green

Central Florida has huge tourist draws like Walt Disney World Resort, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and many famous beaches. So the Orlando International Airport MCO — one of the world’s ten busiest airports by passenger volume — is debuting a new terminal to keep up with demand. It’s ginormous, full of natural light and has lots of sustainability features.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hundreds of thousands of visitors left disappointed after Artemis scrub

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
TITUSVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
attractionsmagazine.com

Pointe Orlando lines up major new entertainment complex

Pointe Orlando dining and shopping center on International Drive has signed an agreement to add a major new immersive dining and entertainment complex to its portfolio of restaurants, shops, and IMAX theater. The development will feature nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, as well as an...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired in Orlando hangs over Lake Rowena

There are lots of reasons to hate arduous zoning laws. They keep more efficient housing from being built. They kill any opportunity to create an actual neighborhood via interspersed businesses. They tend to be racially motivated. But we could make the case against zoning requirements as their currently implemented in a single-sentence: you can no longer build something like this incredible house.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL
orlandoweekly.com

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million

A historic home on Sanford's Lake Silver just hit the market and it comes with two more houses thrown in. The main house at 3400 Ohio Avenue was built in the 1920s and held onto much of that Jazz Age charm by avoiding the all too Floridian urge to make everything open-concept.
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy