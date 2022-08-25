ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS Fair concert guide: Patti LaBelle and whoa, Nelly (Wednesday, Aug. 31)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair concert guide: Blues, country, rock and The Jacksons (Saturday, Aug. 27)

SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair, circus shows, ghost tours: 9 things to do in CNY this weekend

It’s weekend two of the Great New York State Fair, so there’s not wanting for things to do this weekend. But if you’re tired of the crowds, there are some low-key things to do aside from the fair. Catch a piano salon in Ithaca or see award-winning shorts from Sundance Film Festival, screened on Cornell University’s campus. Try Lao food at Salt City Market or watch circus performers around Ithaca. Take a historic ghostwalk in preparation for the fall or get tickets to the Budweiser Classic at the Oswego Speedway. Whatever your interest, CNY has something for you.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Skaneateles CNY Jazz club series runs through Fall

Jazz On Tap, the first series of the CNY Jazz 2022-2023 season begins at the unique “theme brewpub” Finger Lakes on Tap on Friday Sept. 9 with a performance by Melissa Gardiner’s MG3 organ trio. Following that series kickoff concert, a regular Sunday afternoon schedule runs through the fall into the holiday season. This is the 8th year of the series at the Skaneateles location.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Chip maker says CNY still in running for semiconductor plant (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 31)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 58. Cloudy, more thunderstorms. See the 5-day forecast. After heavy rains shut down the midway and delayed their concert, Big & Rich performed at Chevy Court with a rainbow in the background at the State Fair on Tuesday. See our review of the big and rich and wet concert. (Geoff Herbert photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair 2022 day 9 forecast: It will likely be the coolest day of the whole fair

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After record-breaking heat and heavy rain early this week, the weather turns cooler and drier on Thursday, the ninth day of the 2022 New York State Fair. Thursday, in fact, will probably be the coolest day of the entire 13-day fair, with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, the National Weather Service said. By the time country singer Riley Green takes the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

You don’t have to dance at a Culture Club concert, but it’s hard not to (review)

Boy George doesn’t demand that you dance at a Culture Club concert, but it’s hard not to. “It’s okay if you sit, but... only you can set yourself free,” he told the crowd at the New York State Fair’s Chevy Park on Tuesday night, just before playing a reggae-flavored cover of Bread’s “Everything I Own” (featuring the line “set me free, set me free”). A few people stayed in their seats, but most got lost in the music.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance

As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
localsyr.com

Fate brought these two friends back together for a day at the NYS Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was January 24, 2020, when then 7-year-old Dava and NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith first met at Wegmans on Taft Road in Salina. It was a chance encounter. Mom and Dava were cashing out after a grocery run and Adrienne was there covering a new statewide plastic bag ban that was about to take effect.
GEDDES, NY
Syracuse.com

The newest ‘house band’ on a national TV show is from Central New York

A 10-year relationship with Food Network celebrity host Guy Fieri has paid off in a big way for a local funk band. Syracuse-based Sophistafunk is the house band for Fieri’s newest show, “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,” which debuts at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 on the Food Network. The series will air for 10 consecutive Wednesdays and is available for streaming through Discovery+.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

