It’s weekend two of the Great New York State Fair, so there’s not wanting for things to do this weekend. But if you’re tired of the crowds, there are some low-key things to do aside from the fair. Catch a piano salon in Ithaca or see award-winning shorts from Sundance Film Festival, screened on Cornell University’s campus. Try Lao food at Salt City Market or watch circus performers around Ithaca. Take a historic ghostwalk in preparation for the fall or get tickets to the Budweiser Classic at the Oswego Speedway. Whatever your interest, CNY has something for you.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO