Monday Sports Schedule
WC Volleyball is at Campbellsville. Girls Soccer is hosting Monroe County.
Junior Lloyd Upchurch
Junior Lloyd Upchurch of Monticello, Kentucky was born November 25, 1940 and departed this life August 29th, 2022, reaching the age of 81 years. He is survived by one sister; Christine Hutchison. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 31st from 5PM until 8PM in the funeral home chapel....
Three Vehicle Accident Injures Three
Monticello Firefighters, WC Sheriff’s Deputies, and WC EMS responded to a three-vehicle injury accident on Highway 90 in the Touristville community around 7:00 Monday evening. Two people were taken to the LCRH for treatment and one other person was taken to the WCH for treatment.
Recent Sheriff’s Department Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Donathan W. UpChurch of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and for a traffic violation. Trenton Bell of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession...
Undercover Drug Buy Leads to Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on drug trafficking charges. On August 28, 2022, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office made a control undercover purchase of methamphetamine and suboxone tablets from Justin West of Monticello, Ky. After reviewing video footage of the purchase and field testing of the purchased narcotics Deputies then located West on Willa Drive in Monticello. After taking West into custody for the undercover purchase a search of his person and motorcycle resulted in additional methamphetamine and suboxone tablets being seized.
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Three Vehicles
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Monticello woman has kept the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Monticello Police Department busy overnight Thursday into Friday morning after stealing a total of three vehicles. At approximately 1:24 am on August 26, 2022, the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center...
Wayne County Man Arrested on Federal Indictment
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron on August 27, 2022, Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmy D. Lowe, a.k.a. Jim Bob Lowe of Monticello, Ky. on a United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky Federal Indictment Arrest Warrant. Lowes Federal Indictment was...
Overdose Investigation Leads to Arrest
Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover reports at approximately 5:40 p.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Jeremiah Peyton of Georgetown was arrested during a traffic stop on KY 3284 by Monticello Police Lieutenant Josh Asberry and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin). Peyton’s arrest is...
