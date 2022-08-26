ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
gotodestinations.com

20 Fantastic & Fulfilling Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Nestled amidst the mountains of eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls is a picturesque city with a rich history. Founded in 1864 as Taylor’s Crossing, the city was renamed Idaho Falls in 1891. Today, Idaho Falls is a hub for arts and culture, offering a variety of museums, art galleries, and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Idaho Education
Local
Idaho Health
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy