Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through September in South Carolina, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials. The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases. It is unclear whether the benefits will be available beyond September at this time. The program gives Supplemental...
Georgia to use COVID-19 cash for community improvements

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access, Kemp announced Tuesday.
Brianna Grier’s family to discuss mental health matters

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The mental health crisis in Georgia will be discussed Wednesday evening by the parents of a woman who died after falling out of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office patrol car after officers responded to a mental health call. The family of Brianna Grier will be joined...
More than $62 million distributed by Kemp to fight Covid homelessless

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he is distributing more than $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity caused by the Covid pandemic’s negative economic impacts. In all, 20 projects will be awarded from the American...
Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. According to the motions filed, SLED is also expected to provide incident reports, notes, search...
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
Georgia island’s lighthouse celebrating 150th anniversary

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A beloved lighthouse on the Georgia coast will be illuminated like a giant birthday candle to celebrate turning 150 years old. The lighthouse on St. Simons Island opened in 1872 to replace an earlier version destroyed during the Civil War. Standing 104 feet (32 meters) tall and capable of projecting its light beam 23 miles (37 kilometers) out to sea, the coastal landmark is still used to help ships navigate St. Simons Sound.
Here is your yearly insurance check reminder during hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we approach the peak of Atlantic hurricane season, and the tropics begin to get more and more active, it’s important to make sure that your insurance policy fits your needs. No matter how much time passes between storm events, or how quiet tropical activity...
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
2-state gas prices show a slight decline in past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in Georgia and South Carolina saw minimal decreases over the past week. Georgia’s average price Tuesday is $3.38, down from $3.42 a week ago, according to AAA. As usual, Augusta drivers are getting a better deal, with gas running $3.26 per gallon Tuesday,...
