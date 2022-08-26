Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area. News 2 recently asked locals about what places visitors are most likely to mispronounce while in the Volunteer State.
WKRN
Changes coming to Fairgrounds in Nashville
The future of the Fairgrounds, just south of downtown Nashville, is beginning to come into view. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …
WKRN
Nashville restaurant abruptly closes
Workers at a Nashville restaurant were left suddenly unemployed after a surprise closing. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Vanderbilt Stadium getting a new name. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for...
WKRN
CEO helping homeless people
A Nashville CEO is doing what he can to help homeless people get back on their feet. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
Major projects planned for Spring Hill
Spring Hill has major projects in the works, new development and a new exit off the interstate. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential...
WKRN
Pfizer's RSV vaccine tested in Nashville
A vaccine tested in Nashville is showing promise of fighting RSV among older adults. Stoner Creek Elementary students hopeful to return …. Hendersonville, TN shooting investigation continues. Tennessee auto parts theft investigation. Montgomery Co. prepares for additional growth as …. Drought lingers in some parts of Middle Tennessee. Shooting investigation...
WKRN
Tennessee auto parts theft investigation
Auto parts theft investigation in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Woman charged after stealing milk truck in the Gulch. 10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Major projects planned for Spring Hill.
WKRN
Neighborhood copes with heartache following TN double murder
A Hendersonville community is coping with heartache after many witnessed the murder of two of their neighbors. Neighborhood copes with heartache following TN double …. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Bus driver strike continues tomorrow. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
Horse ranch fire under investigation in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after a portion of a horse ranch caught fire in Rutherford County. Horse ranch fire under investigation in Murfreesboro. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Vanderbilt Stadium getting a new name. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for...
WKRN
Robber connected to both crimes
The man accused of killing a Smyrna gas station attendant has been linked to a robbery in Nashville, as well. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus...
WKRN
Backyard BBQ: Grillin’ hibachi style in Mt. Juliet
It was a great time in Mt. Juliet thanks to the Tennison family! Danielle Breezy stopped by to check out their Swimply rentable pool, complete with an awesome slide and pool house. Plus, the family even has an outdoor hibachi grill that Danielle helped cook up some delicious chicken and rice on.
WKRN
Clear bag policy now in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools football games
Football fans in Clarksville will now have new rules to follow if they want to see their players on the gridiron. Clear bag policy now in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery …. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Bus driver strike continues tomorrow. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRN
Neighbors on edge after double murder
Neighbors in one Hendersonville community are worried after a shooting in a front yard Monday afternoon. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …
WKRN
Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school safety
Gov. Bill Lee has announced new actions his administration is taking to enhance school security. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Bus driver strike continues tomorrow. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued...
WKRN
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
The remains of a young girl found dead in East Tennessee more than three decades ago have been identified through DNA analysis. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to her.
WKRN
Copper thieves target businesses
A number of businesses in the South Nashville area have been a target of thieves, some even hit more than once. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …. Rainbow bridge mural honoring dead pets causes controversy …. Neighborhood copes with heartache following TN double …. Franklin County parents offer...
WKRN
Victim hit with guitars on Broadway
Two people are accused of striking another person with guitars on lower Broadway. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a third is in police custody …. Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after …. Stoner Creek Elementary students hopeful to return …. Hendersonville,...
WKRN
Pets of the Week for August 30, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Merlot is just like a fine wine, and we know he will get even more lovable with age. He is a friendly boy who is a big hit with the volunteer team, making friends with all the people and dogs in play group. Merlot is always up for trying new things and really enjoys a nice long walk. Merlot is about four years old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
WKRN
Catalytic converter theft arrest
A return to a neighborhood led to the arrest of one man in Nashville. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …. Last suspect...
WKRN
Deadly shooting investigation in Shelbyville
Police in Shelbyville are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for August 30, 2022. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a...
Comments / 0