Tennessee State

WKRN

10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced

As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area. News 2 recently asked locals about what places visitors are most likely to mispronounce while in the Volunteer State.
Backyard BBQ: Grillin’ hibachi style in Mt. Juliet

It was a great time in Mt. Juliet thanks to the Tennison family! Danielle Breezy stopped by to check out their Swimply rentable pool, complete with an awesome slide and pool house. Plus, the family even has an outdoor hibachi grill that Danielle helped cook up some delicious chicken and rice on.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Pets of the Week for August 30, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Merlot is just like a fine wine, and we know he will get even more lovable with age. He is a friendly boy who is a big hit with the volunteer team, making friends with all the people and dogs in play group. Merlot is always up for trying new things and really enjoys a nice long walk. Merlot is about four years old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN
