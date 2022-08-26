ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Virtuzone, Binance enter partnership to foster UAE crypto adoption

Virtuezone has partnered with Binance to use its payment gateway to accept crypto for its business formation services across the UAE, according to an Aug. 29 press release. The companies said the partnership’s goal is to boost the country’s crypto adoption rate. Virtuezone is an end-to-end business service...
ECONOMY
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Intellectual Properties#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Animoca Brands#Japanese#Animoca Brands Kk#Mufg Bank#Opensea#Dapper Labs#The Japanese Government
cryptoslate.com

Chainplay report reveals 3 in 4 investors join crypto because of GameFi

Chainplay’s recent report, the State of GameFi, revealed that 3 in 4 investors join crypto to profit from GameFi, and 68% of existing GameFi investors joined the market within the last year. A total of 2428 GameFi investors from around the globe joined Chainplay’s survey. A majority of them...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: BTC short liquidations reach $9M, Ava Labs CEO deems CryptoLeaks’ allegations ‘conspiracy theory’

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Aug. 29 includes the liquidation of $9 million in Bitcoin shorts, a report showing that the majority of GameFi investors are interested in profit rather than gameplay and Ava Labs’ CEO denying CryptoLeaks’ allegations that it had a deal with law firm Roche Freedman to use “litigation as a tool” to disrupt competitors and misdirect regulators.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Kylin network wins parachain auction 25 on Polkadot

Kylin network (KYL) has emerged winner of the latest parachain auction 25 on Polkadot (DOT). According to a blog post, the data management platform said the win represents a “significant milestone in its journey to build the data framework for all web3 middleware.”. Kylin became the third project to...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Research: Data shows Bitcoin whales are massively selling holdings

Bitcoin’s (BTC) accumulation trend score is currently flashing zero for whales indicating that they have stopped acquiring more coins, according to Glassnode data. The data analyzed the accumulation trends for Bitcoin between April 2020 and August 2022, showing that whales have slowed their Bitcoin accumulation this month as they are in deep red, meaning they are massively net selling.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Variety

U.K. TV Drama Negotiations Latest: Pact, Bectu Extend Current Agreement For 30 Days

U.K. crew union Bectu and producers’ body Pact have mutually agreed to extend the current agreement, which was set to end on Sept. 1, while they continue to negotiate. “For both Pact and Bectu and our respective members the priority is a fair and transparent collective agreement that addresses work-life balance and is workable across all budget levels of U.K. scripted television,” the organizations said in a joint statement. “It is incumbent on all of us to do all we can to maintain a collective agreement and to encourage stability within our industry, both for the sake of the domestic production community...
TV & VIDEOS
cryptoslate.com

Why the future of gaming will be on-chain

The newest addition to a relatively young industry, blockchain gaming still hasn’t lost its mystery. Many are still unsure what to make of it, and the constantly changing gaming ecosystem does little to help. However, those deeply involved in blockchain gaming believe that its promise of player-owned assets and...
VIDEO GAMES
cryptoslate.com

Calo Metaverse Unveils Burn-to-Earn App Calo Indoor as Its Second Project

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Hochiminh, Vietnam, 28th August, 2022, Chainwire — Calo Indoor has been revealed as the second project officially incubated by Calo Metaverse....
CELL PHONES
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin shorts liquidated total $9 million as BTC moves back above $20,000

Bitcoin bulls stepped in to stop the price decline on Aug. 29, at 14:00 UTC, spiking BTC as high as $20,300 in the process. The move was accompanied by substantial volume on the hourly chart. The local downtrend, which bottomed at $19,500 in the early hours of Monday, was triggered...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Guide to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT ecosystem

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), an NFT collection of 10,000 “Bored Apes,” was launched and revealed to the public on April 30, 2021, as the first project by the now-famous Yuga Labs. The price of their first BAYC NFT was 0.08 ETH (then worth about $190). About 12...
CELEBRITIES
cryptoslate.com

South Korea’s Science Ministry to develop ethical principles for the metaverse

The Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) of South Korea recently released a set of key ethical principles fundamental for growth and participation in the metaverse. The three central values for metaverse participants are self-identity preservation, safe enjoyment, and sustainable prosperity. The MSIT proposed eight principles to uphold while participating...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy