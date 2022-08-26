Read full article on original website
Virtuzone, Binance enter partnership to foster UAE crypto adoption
Virtuezone has partnered with Binance to use its payment gateway to accept crypto for its business formation services across the UAE, according to an Aug. 29 press release. The companies said the partnership’s goal is to boost the country’s crypto adoption rate. Virtuezone is an end-to-end business service...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Limit Break’s DigiDaigaku NFT collection rises by over 100% as firm raises $200m
The floor price of Limit Break free mint NFT DigiDaigaku rose to 15.67 ETH after news emerged that its parent company raised $200 million in two funding rounds, according to nftgo data. According to the data, the 24-hour trading volume of the collection spiked by over 400% to reach around...
Chainplay report reveals 3 in 4 investors join crypto because of GameFi
Chainplay’s recent report, the State of GameFi, revealed that 3 in 4 investors join crypto to profit from GameFi, and 68% of existing GameFi investors joined the market within the last year. A total of 2428 GameFi investors from around the globe joined Chainplay’s survey. A majority of them...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: BTC short liquidations reach $9M, Ava Labs CEO deems CryptoLeaks’ allegations ‘conspiracy theory’
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Aug. 29 includes the liquidation of $9 million in Bitcoin shorts, a report showing that the majority of GameFi investors are interested in profit rather than gameplay and Ava Labs’ CEO denying CryptoLeaks’ allegations that it had a deal with law firm Roche Freedman to use “litigation as a tool” to disrupt competitors and misdirect regulators.
Kylin network wins parachain auction 25 on Polkadot
Kylin network (KYL) has emerged winner of the latest parachain auction 25 on Polkadot (DOT). According to a blog post, the data management platform said the win represents a “significant milestone in its journey to build the data framework for all web3 middleware.”. Kylin became the third project to...
Research: Data shows Bitcoin whales are massively selling holdings
Bitcoin’s (BTC) accumulation trend score is currently flashing zero for whales indicating that they have stopped acquiring more coins, according to Glassnode data. The data analyzed the accumulation trends for Bitcoin between April 2020 and August 2022, showing that whales have slowed their Bitcoin accumulation this month as they are in deep red, meaning they are massively net selling.
U.K. TV Drama Negotiations Latest: Pact, Bectu Extend Current Agreement For 30 Days
U.K. crew union Bectu and producers’ body Pact have mutually agreed to extend the current agreement, which was set to end on Sept. 1, while they continue to negotiate. “For both Pact and Bectu and our respective members the priority is a fair and transparent collective agreement that addresses work-life balance and is workable across all budget levels of U.K. scripted television,” the organizations said in a joint statement. “It is incumbent on all of us to do all we can to maintain a collective agreement and to encourage stability within our industry, both for the sake of the domestic production community...
Why the future of gaming will be on-chain
The newest addition to a relatively young industry, blockchain gaming still hasn’t lost its mystery. Many are still unsure what to make of it, and the constantly changing gaming ecosystem does little to help. However, those deeply involved in blockchain gaming believe that its promise of player-owned assets and...
Calo Metaverse Unveils Burn-to-Earn App Calo Indoor as Its Second Project
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Hochiminh, Vietnam, 28th August, 2022, Chainwire — Calo Indoor has been revealed as the second project officially incubated by Calo Metaverse....
Bitcoin shorts liquidated total $9 million as BTC moves back above $20,000
Bitcoin bulls stepped in to stop the price decline on Aug. 29, at 14:00 UTC, spiking BTC as high as $20,300 in the process. The move was accompanied by substantial volume on the hourly chart. The local downtrend, which bottomed at $19,500 in the early hours of Monday, was triggered...
Guide to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT ecosystem
Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), an NFT collection of 10,000 “Bored Apes,” was launched and revealed to the public on April 30, 2021, as the first project by the now-famous Yuga Labs. The price of their first BAYC NFT was 0.08 ETH (then worth about $190). About 12...
South Korea’s Science Ministry to develop ethical principles for the metaverse
The Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) of South Korea recently released a set of key ethical principles fundamental for growth and participation in the metaverse. The three central values for metaverse participants are self-identity preservation, safe enjoyment, and sustainable prosperity. The MSIT proposed eight principles to uphold while participating...
