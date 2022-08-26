Read full article on original website
Ferrari F12 makes 209 mph on the Autobahn look easy
It's safe to say that the Ferrari F12, or officially the F12berlinetta, broke the industry when it was introduced in 2012. With a naturally aspirated V12 engine under its bonnet, the nameplate won Top Gear's "The Supercar of the Year 2012" award. The 6.3-litre F140 FC 12-banger won awards as well, namely the 2013 International Engine of the Year Award in the Best Performance category and Best Engine above 4.0 litres.
Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done
Christian Horner says that no decision has yet been made regarding Red Bull joining forces with Porsche for its 2026 Formula 1 power unit programme. Horner has made it clear that Red Bull doesn’t need Porsche to finance its power unit project, and that if the deal doesn’t happen the new engine could simply run under the Red Bull name, or that of any other manufacturer willing to pay to badge it.
UK: A80 Supra vs GT-R R34 drag race proves more power doesn't always win
Oftentimes when talking about drag races, power and weight are taken into prime consideration. If a more powerful and lighter car faces a heavier, tad less powerful contender, it's almost always that the former would win. That isn't always the case, of course. Take this matchup, for example, courtesy of...
UK: 90s JDM legends face off in drag race straight out of Gran Turismo 2
If you're a fan of Gran Turismo, we're pretty sure the most memorable nameplates in the earlier installations of the video game were the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) models. After all, the game was developed and published by Japanese companies plus it came out in the '90s when JDM nameplates were popular in both the car scene and motorsports.
Watch Guy Martin slide a chopper around a dirt track at DirtQuake
Motorcycle racing is brilliant, but sometimes it can take itself too seriously. The higher the stakes get, it seems, the more stressful and the less fun it can become. That’s where something like the UK’s DirtQuake festival comes in, where everyone who shows up is welcome to “run whatcha brung” in a number of classes, no matter what it is. Add in Guy Martin flogging his Krazy Horse chopper around a flat track, and a good time is practically guaranteed.
Honda’s Manufacturing Situation Is a Complete Mess Right Now
2023 Honda Civic Type R.COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages continue wreaking havoc on new car production for Honda.
Alonso: First-lap Belgian F1 GP clash is Hamilton’s mistake
On the opening lap Hamilton tried a move on Alonso for third place around the outside on the entry to Les Combes, but the Mercedes driver squeezed his rival and that triggered a collision. Alonso avoided any major damage but Hamilton’s car was thrown into the air and the British...
2023 Nissan Z already wrecked before it leaves the dealership
The new Nissan Z has been a long time coming, and we aren't just talking about the 11 years for which its predecessor was in production. It's been a year since the production 2023 Z was unveiled, and it's finally reaching dealerships now. Unfortunately for one Z customer, it looks like the wait has been extended.
Carbon fibre aero kit makes Volkswagen ID Buzz look surprisingly sporty
The Volkswagen transporter has a long history of being customised in all manner of ways and we expect that the all new ID Buzz will capture some of the original’s appeal to be modified - it might become one of the EVs with the largest modding scenes. And should...
Buick Envista debuts in China introducing new global design language
Buick continues to refresh its Chinese model range with the introduction of the all-new Envista crossover. The American automaker describes the vehicle as “a high-spirited urban compact SUV” designed and developed for the young generation of customers in the People’s Republic. It will compete in the country’s compact crossover segment, which is currently one of the most popular and crowded automotive categories in China.
Nissan Skyline GT-R reimagined by artist for modern times
The Nissan GT-R seems to be nearing retirement, especially after its removal from the European and Australian markets. Artists Roman Miah and Avante Design imagine how the sports coupe might evolve in the future by looking into the vehicle's past. Here's their rendering that envisions the future R36 generation. The...
Holiday Rambler Eclipse motorhome debuts with theatre seats, drop-down loft
The Holiday Rambler Eclipse is a new motorhome model from the builder. It’s available in three different lengths with three different layouts, packing in features like a full-size residential stainless-steel refrigerator and much more, depending on the floor plan. The Eclipse has a $199,888 (approx. £170,000) starting MSRP.
Weird Mustang Shelby GT350 with ginormous bonnet bulge has a 7.3L V8
Back in March of this year, a weird Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 test mule was seen testing out on the streets with a massively weird bonnet bulge. It's something that no one has ever seen before, and there were many speculations as to what it actually was. We partook in...
