ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themunchonline.com

719 S Saint Asaph St 307

Vacant 1 Bedroom Condo unit in heart of Old Town! - Property Id: 947005. Ready for immediate move in! Clean 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo unit located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Secured access, full kitchen, on site laundry, ample closet space, abundant natural light and private community courtyard with gas grill and fire pit. One block to Balducci's grocer, District Taco, Southside 815 and several other retail destinations. Short walk to waterfront.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

2726 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Remodeled Studio Apartment Home - Remodeled Studio Apt. Home - 2726 Conn. Ave. #303 (Woodley Park) – 9/30/2022 $1475. Come see this large, updated studio apartment home with hardwood floors throughout. This apartment home is equipped with updated kitchen (dishwasher/microwave /gas range/disposal), remodeled bathroom, etc. It’s just steps from the Woodley Park Metro stop on the Red Line. Come and take a live or virtual tour!
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

7 North Carey Street

Newly constructed apartment homes, fully renovated & now available! Must see! - Check out these beautiful newly renovated apartment homes located Downtown East Baltimore. Walking distance to grocery store, dry cleaners, essential businesses, public transportation (bus & train), Camden yards, M&T Stadium, and more! One bedrooms and spacious studios featuring hardwood flooring, high energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, backsplash, microwave, large city windows with bright lighting, high ceilings, large stand in shower w/ rainfall shower head, spacious closets, central A.C /heating, and laundry in the building. Love those amenities? Well everything is brand new, and we want you to be the first to use! Won’t last long, call to schedule your tour today!
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

8204 River Quarry Place - KM

Seeking 12 month TERM - -Spectacular End Unit Elevator TH in River Quarry - 5BD/4.5BA - **FRESH & READY 5BD/4.5BA** Award Winning Home built by Custom Home Builder, Carter Inc. ~ END UNIT LUXURY TH with all the incredible features you desire. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large and open concept living spaces. Top of the line property with nice rear patio, fenced in rear yard and elevator - all nestled in this lovely, gated & private community. Front-loading 2 car garage + guest parking. Lawn care included!! Close to Potomac, Bethesda, DC, VA, I-270, I-495 and so much more.
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Alexandria, VA
Society
City
Alexandria, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Alexandria, VA
Real Estate
Alexandria, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
themunchonline.com

3544 Whitehaven Parkway, NW

3BR/2BA Townhome in North Georgetown/Burleith - Charming 3-bedroom 2 bath 1020 sq ft, mini brownstone located in cosmopolitan. Burleith minutes from Georgetown Hospital Center and convenient to Georgetown and American University. Original Wood floors throughout sets the tone. Full size Washer/dryer and private garage parking with sun kissed open gourmet kitchen opens up to your lower level, patio ideal for barbeques and a garden party. Three cozy,
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy