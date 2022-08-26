ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

themunchonline.com

2726 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Remodeled Studio Apartment Home - Remodeled Studio Apt. Home - 2726 Conn. Ave. #303 (Woodley Park) – 9/30/2022 $1475. Come see this large, updated studio apartment home with hardwood floors throughout. This apartment home is equipped with updated kitchen (dishwasher/microwave /gas range/disposal), remodeled bathroom, etc. It’s just steps from the Woodley Park Metro stop on the Red Line. Come and take a live or virtual tour!
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

7 North Carey Street

Newly constructed apartment homes, fully renovated & now available! Must see! - Check out these beautiful newly renovated apartment homes located Downtown East Baltimore. Walking distance to grocery store, dry cleaners, essential businesses, public transportation (bus & train), Camden yards, M&T Stadium, and more! One bedrooms and spacious studios featuring hardwood flooring, high energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, backsplash, microwave, large city windows with bright lighting, high ceilings, large stand in shower w/ rainfall shower head, spacious closets, central A.C /heating, and laundry in the building. Love those amenities? Well everything is brand new, and we want you to be the first to use! Won’t last long, call to schedule your tour today!
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

5212 Augusta Street

SF in Sumner- 3 bed - 1.5 BA --SF in Bethesda - Classic Bethesda Colonial on quiet street just off Mass Ave in Sumner. Gleaming hardwood floors, UPDATED KITCHEN and UPDATED BATHS, spacious yard with patio, finished basement, off-street parking. FRESH PAINT! 3 bedrooms upstairs with full hall bath. Living room, separate dining room, half bath and DEN on main level. Finished basement with second half bath. A wonderful place to call home!! Close to Potomac River, DC, MD, VA.
BETHESDA, MD
themunchonline.com

719 S Saint Asaph St 307

Vacant 1 Bedroom Condo unit in heart of Old Town! - Property Id: 947005. Ready for immediate move in! Clean 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo unit located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Secured access, full kitchen, on site laundry, ample closet space, abundant natural light and private community courtyard with gas grill and fire pit. One block to Balducci's grocer, District Taco, Southside 815 and several other retail destinations. Short walk to waterfront.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

3544 Whitehaven Parkway, NW

3BR/2BA Townhome in North Georgetown/Burleith - Charming 3-bedroom 2 bath 1020 sq ft, mini brownstone located in cosmopolitan. Burleith minutes from Georgetown Hospital Center and convenient to Georgetown and American University. Original Wood floors throughout sets the tone. Full size Washer/dryer and private garage parking with sun kissed open gourmet kitchen opens up to your lower level, patio ideal for barbeques and a garden party. Three cozy,
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

8204 River Quarry Place - KM

Seeking 12 month TERM - -Spectacular End Unit Elevator TH in River Quarry - 5BD/4.5BA - **FRESH & READY 5BD/4.5BA** Award Winning Home built by Custom Home Builder, Carter Inc. ~ END UNIT LUXURY TH with all the incredible features you desire. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large and open concept living spaces. Top of the line property with nice rear patio, fenced in rear yard and elevator - all nestled in this lovely, gated & private community. Front-loading 2 car garage + guest parking. Lawn care included!! Close to Potomac, Bethesda, DC, VA, I-270, I-495 and so much more.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Brian Robinson Jr., Rookie RB for Washington Commanders, shot in DC

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot on Sunday in Northeast DC on the 1000 block of H Street. This is according to multiple sources who also believe this was a robbery attempt. Injuries are non-life threatening. The Washington Commanders released a statement saying "We have been made...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back

Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

House fire in Prince George's County leaves firefighter injured, 4 displaced

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Prince George's County Monday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 10:16 p.m. to a two-story home on Procopio Drive, off of Auth Road, in Suitland. At the scene of the reported structure fire, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and attic of the split foyer home.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

