Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
themunchonline.com
2726 Connecticut Avenue, NW
Remodeled Studio Apartment Home - Remodeled Studio Apt. Home - 2726 Conn. Ave. #303 (Woodley Park) – 9/30/2022 $1475. Come see this large, updated studio apartment home with hardwood floors throughout. This apartment home is equipped with updated kitchen (dishwasher/microwave /gas range/disposal), remodeled bathroom, etc. It’s just steps from the Woodley Park Metro stop on the Red Line. Come and take a live or virtual tour!
themunchonline.com
7 North Carey Street
Newly constructed apartment homes, fully renovated & now available! Must see! - Check out these beautiful newly renovated apartment homes located Downtown East Baltimore. Walking distance to grocery store, dry cleaners, essential businesses, public transportation (bus & train), Camden yards, M&T Stadium, and more! One bedrooms and spacious studios featuring hardwood flooring, high energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, backsplash, microwave, large city windows with bright lighting, high ceilings, large stand in shower w/ rainfall shower head, spacious closets, central A.C /heating, and laundry in the building. Love those amenities? Well everything is brand new, and we want you to be the first to use! Won’t last long, call to schedule your tour today!
themunchonline.com
5212 Augusta Street
SF in Sumner- 3 bed - 1.5 BA --SF in Bethesda - Classic Bethesda Colonial on quiet street just off Mass Ave in Sumner. Gleaming hardwood floors, UPDATED KITCHEN and UPDATED BATHS, spacious yard with patio, finished basement, off-street parking. FRESH PAINT! 3 bedrooms upstairs with full hall bath. Living room, separate dining room, half bath and DEN on main level. Finished basement with second half bath. A wonderful place to call home!! Close to Potomac River, DC, MD, VA.
themunchonline.com
719 S Saint Asaph St 307
Vacant 1 Bedroom Condo unit in heart of Old Town! - Property Id: 947005. Ready for immediate move in! Clean 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo unit located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Secured access, full kitchen, on site laundry, ample closet space, abundant natural light and private community courtyard with gas grill and fire pit. One block to Balducci's grocer, District Taco, Southside 815 and several other retail destinations. Short walk to waterfront.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themunchonline.com
3544 Whitehaven Parkway, NW
3BR/2BA Townhome in North Georgetown/Burleith - Charming 3-bedroom 2 bath 1020 sq ft, mini brownstone located in cosmopolitan. Burleith minutes from Georgetown Hospital Center and convenient to Georgetown and American University. Original Wood floors throughout sets the tone. Full size Washer/dryer and private garage parking with sun kissed open gourmet kitchen opens up to your lower level, patio ideal for barbeques and a garden party. Three cozy,
themunchonline.com
8204 River Quarry Place - KM
Seeking 12 month TERM - -Spectacular End Unit Elevator TH in River Quarry - 5BD/4.5BA - **FRESH & READY 5BD/4.5BA** Award Winning Home built by Custom Home Builder, Carter Inc. ~ END UNIT LUXURY TH with all the incredible features you desire. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large and open concept living spaces. Top of the line property with nice rear patio, fenced in rear yard and elevator - all nestled in this lovely, gated & private community. Front-loading 2 car garage + guest parking. Lawn care included!! Close to Potomac, Bethesda, DC, VA, I-270, I-495 and so much more.
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
Lexington Market to hold closing event for historic East Market
Lexington Market is getting ready to unveil its massive new revitalization this fall, but for now, the market will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime features.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police in DC work shootings in Northeast, Southeast
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue Northeast, according to a Tweet.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
fox5dc.com
Brian Robinson Jr., Rookie RB for Washington Commanders, shot in DC
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot on Sunday in Northeast DC on the 1000 block of H Street. This is according to multiple sources who also believe this was a robbery attempt. Injuries are non-life threatening. The Washington Commanders released a statement saying "We have been made...
Woman Shot in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
21 Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 21 year-old man was shot to death in Northwest D.C. Thursday...
popville.com
Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back
Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
MPD: Teens suspected in shooting of NFL rookie
Police with the Metropolitan Police Department said the two suspects who attempted to rob an NFL rookie are believed to be teenagers.
Person shot in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
Police: Threat against "Lady in the Lake" came from disgruntled street vendor
Filming of the Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake," which has been going on for months around Baltimore, was forced to postpone after producers were threatened with extortion downtown Friday.
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
House fire in Prince George's County leaves firefighter injured, 4 displaced
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Prince George's County Monday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 10:16 p.m. to a two-story home on Procopio Drive, off of Auth Road, in Suitland. At the scene of the reported structure fire, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and attic of the split foyer home.
Comments / 0