Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Related
themunchonline.com
8204 River Quarry Place - KM
Seeking 12 month TERM - -Spectacular End Unit Elevator TH in River Quarry - 5BD/4.5BA - **FRESH & READY 5BD/4.5BA** Award Winning Home built by Custom Home Builder, Carter Inc. ~ END UNIT LUXURY TH with all the incredible features you desire. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large and open concept living spaces. Top of the line property with nice rear patio, fenced in rear yard and elevator - all nestled in this lovely, gated & private community. Front-loading 2 car garage + guest parking. Lawn care included!! Close to Potomac, Bethesda, DC, VA, I-270, I-495 and so much more.
themunchonline.com
5212 Augusta Street
SF in Sumner- 3 bed - 1.5 BA --SF in Bethesda - Classic Bethesda Colonial on quiet street just off Mass Ave in Sumner. Gleaming hardwood floors, UPDATED KITCHEN and UPDATED BATHS, spacious yard with patio, finished basement, off-street parking. FRESH PAINT! 3 bedrooms upstairs with full hall bath. Living room, separate dining room, half bath and DEN on main level. Finished basement with second half bath. A wonderful place to call home!! Close to Potomac River, DC, MD, VA.
themunchonline.com
2726 Connecticut Avenue, NW
Remodeled Studio Apartment Home - Remodeled Studio Apt. Home - 2726 Conn. Ave. #303 (Woodley Park) – 9/30/2022 $1475. Come see this large, updated studio apartment home with hardwood floors throughout. This apartment home is equipped with updated kitchen (dishwasher/microwave /gas range/disposal), remodeled bathroom, etc. It’s just steps from the Woodley Park Metro stop on the Red Line. Come and take a live or virtual tour!
themunchonline.com
7 North Carey Street
Newly constructed apartment homes, fully renovated & now available! Must see! - Check out these beautiful newly renovated apartment homes located Downtown East Baltimore. Walking distance to grocery store, dry cleaners, essential businesses, public transportation (bus & train), Camden yards, M&T Stadium, and more! One bedrooms and spacious studios featuring hardwood flooring, high energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, backsplash, microwave, large city windows with bright lighting, high ceilings, large stand in shower w/ rainfall shower head, spacious closets, central A.C /heating, and laundry in the building. Love those amenities? Well everything is brand new, and we want you to be the first to use! Won’t last long, call to schedule your tour today!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themunchonline.com
719 S Saint Asaph St 307
Vacant 1 Bedroom Condo unit in heart of Old Town! - Property Id: 947005. Ready for immediate move in! Clean 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo unit located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Secured access, full kitchen, on site laundry, ample closet space, abundant natural light and private community courtyard with gas grill and fire pit. One block to Balducci's grocer, District Taco, Southside 815 and several other retail destinations. Short walk to waterfront.
bethesdamagazine.com
Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse
At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
Large gas leak causes resident, strip mall in Southeast DC to evacuate
WASHINGTON — A resident and the adjacent strip mall in Southeast D.C. were evacuated Tuesday morning after a large gas leak. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to 23rd and Savannah streets in Southeast D.C., around 10:30 a.m. after a report of an outside gas leak. At the scene, they...
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
themunchonline.com
1101 3rd St SW #102
Call now! Modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC. This luxury condo features floor-to-ceiling windows in both the living room & bedroom allowing ample natural light. The spacious living area has hardwood floors, with an adjacent kitchen and eat-in counter in between. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, white countertops, a tile backsplash, and sleek storage cabinets. A sliding door leads to a light-filled bedroom with carpet floors and a walk-in closet. The condo building amenities include a concierge, outdoor seating, an outdoor picnic area, beautiful grounds, dining and grilling areas, a party room with a kitchen, a fitness center, a library with a sitting area, bike storage, and laundry facilities. Steps to Waterfront Metro Station. Enjoy the various shops, restaurants, groceries, and entertainment that Southwest Waterfront has to offer. Commuting to Downtown DC & Capitol Hill is a breeze. Just blocks from the Wharf, Navy Yard, Nationals Park, Safeway and so much more. Small pets only. HOA move-in fee $125. $60 non-refundable app Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
Inside Nova
50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
mocoshow.com
XO Pho & Grill Now Open
XO Pho & Grill has recently joined T-swirl Crepe at 313 N Washington St in Rockville. T-swirl Crepe has been at the location since April of 2019 with XO Pho & Grill joining a few weeks back. The XO Pho & Grill menu offers unique pho pairings such as the...
themunchonline.com
613-615 Malcolm X Avenue SE
3 Bedroom City Living Meets Convenience - This spacious unit is conveniently located in the heart of the city. You will get easy access to all points within DC. The unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The unit finishes include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Injured, Others Rescued In Maryland After BMW Smashes Through Townhouse In Fiery Crash
An explosive scene played out in Maryland when a driver lost control of his BMW and crashed into a Montgomery County townhouse that went up in flames, authorities announced. The car went through the townhouse and caught fire in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive in Gaithersburg at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, according to investigators.
mocoshow.com
Total Wine Reinvests in MoCo Headquarters
Per Amanda Winters, Maryland.gov blog: Total Wine & More, the largest independent wine retailer in the nation, is growing its presence in Montgomery County, Md. and creating more than 180 new jobs in the state. The company – located at 6600 Rockledge Drive in Bethesda – is planning to renew...
hyattsvillewire.com
Inside Riverdale Park’s New Le Fantome Food Hall
Le Fantome food hall is already drawing attention. Located at 4501 Woodberry St. in the Station at Riverdale Park across from MOD Pizza, the food hall’s three dine-in options opened on Monday, Aug. 22. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Le Fantome has already proven popular with...
msn.com
3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash
Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. Three people...
House fire in Prince George's County leaves firefighter injured, 4 displaced
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Prince George's County Monday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 10:16 p.m. to a two-story home on Procopio Drive, off of Auth Road, in Suitland. At the scene of the reported structure fire, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and attic of the split foyer home.
WJLA
Car bursts into flames on outer loop of Beltway near Greenbelt, nobody injured
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Twitter user @realmoe0 captured a startling photo of a vehicle fire Saturday on the outer loop of the Beltway, prior to the BW Parkway in Greenbelt. The incident took place a little before 6:30 p.m. The Prince George's County Fire Department told 7News...
mocoshow.com
Traffic: Planned Major Lane Closures in Montgomery County Per MDOT
Southbound I-270 between MD 121 (Clarksburg Road) and MD 109 (Old Hundred Road) - I-270 acceleration lane expansion project – Single and multiple off-peak lane closures, weekdays 9:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. through late summer. MD 97 (Georgia Avenue) from...
ffxnow.com
Another pedestrian dies after crash on Dulles Toll Road in Reston area
(Updated at 12:05 p.m.) A Reston man was killed in a crash on the Dulles Toll Road Wednesday night (Aug. 24), the second reported pedestrian fatality on the highway in as many months. Chris Baidoe, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the toll road’s westbound lanes...
Comments / 0