dotesports.com
Best MTG Green Draft cards in Dominaria United Limited
Use the color Green to its full potential in Draft. Green is a unique Magic: The Gathering color within Dominaria United Draft, synergizing with multicolor builds of three or more through Domain while also containing solid combat tricks. Kicker and Domain are the two main Dominaria United mechanics that will...
dotesports.com
Is Big the Cat in Sonic Frontiers?
Feline fans rejoice, as it has finally been confirmed Big the Cat will be in the next Sonic title. The chonky, larger than life cat will be around to help layers tackle some big game fishing in Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers is around the corner, with a Nov. 9 release...
dotesports.com
Is Sonic Frontiers open world? Collectibles, puzzles, and details on Open Zone concept
Sonic Frontiers is coming up fast on our tails, and of course Sonic fans have been itching to know everything about the title and whether the franchise follow-up is open world. SEGA said it wants to make a new game that “breaks away from the mold and achieve new things.”
dotesports.com
How to get the nerd glasses crosshair in VALORANT
VALORANT Patch 5.04 unleashed a plethora of updates to the game’s crosshair customization system. With the patch, players can fully customize their crosshairs’ colors, shapes, and intricate designs. Options for crosshair customization became practically unlimited with the introduction of the ability to alter horizontal and vertical lines on...
dotesports.com
Riot testing new Miss Fortune critical strike buffs on League PBE
In a new build on the League of Legends PBE server, Riot has given Miss Fortune more shock and awe to her twin pistols with a buff to her critical strike builds. Associate game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang outlined the changes the developers have in store, featuring a damage increase to her Q ability, Double Up.
dotesports.com
How to make a Shuriken Crosshair in VALORANT
VALORANT is one of the most popular first-person shooters in the world, and with that comes an abundance of players with unique and interesting crosshairs. Despite this, most players seem to stick to the most common and standard crosshairs out there. If you’re interested in straying from the crowd and trying out a reticle that is distinct and rare but still practical, the shuriken crosshair might be exactly what you’re looking for.
dotesports.com
Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want
When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
dotesports.com
All challenges and rewards for the Play Your Way event in Fortnite
With the Fortnite 2022 Summer event behind us, Epic Games is gearing up for the Fall season ahead of the release of Chapter Three, season four. While the Dragon Ball event is wrapping up, it seems that Epic isn’t wasting any time bringing up the next event. The Play Your Way event in Fortnite has begun, and here are all the challenges and rewards available through Sept. 6.
dotesports.com
The Pokémon Company posts cryptic imagery relating to Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region
Marketing for Pokémon games tend to vary heavily, with some information being shared upfront in great detail and other pieces of information being hidden behind cryptic messages and imagery. The latter is what The Pokémon Company opted for early this morning, as it shared four separate images with colorful...
dotesports.com
Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event
Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
dotesports.com
Riot reveals nerfs for Nami’s Electrocute combo, Renekton’s Q damage, and more for Patch 12.17
For League of Legends‘ upcoming Patch 12.17, Riot Games’ lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has revealed the detailed notes for the various nerfs headed to the game. Phroxzon said that the developers are only looking to fine tune some of the champions in next week’s update,...
dotesports.com
Buffs to Kassadin, Rell, Camille, and more slated for League Patch 12.17 as Worlds looms
A wide-ranging set of champions are getting stronger in patch 12.17 as the League of Legends developers poke and prod the game with the World Championship just one month away. The professional meta is in a relatively exciting and stable place, which is perfect for the high-stakes domestic playoffs in full swing around the globe. But, half the fun of the lead-up to Worlds is how players at the highest level adapt to multiple League patches’ worth of changes in the month of September, and what champions and playstyles will make resurgences at the esport’s yearly competitive pinnacle.
dotesports.com
What is Scale Aim Assist with FOV in Warzone?
Aiming with a gaming mouse in Warzone is a self-explanatory process, but it’s a whole different story for players with controllers. Using analog sticks to aim can be more difficult, but that’s where aim assist steps in. The best aim assist settings make it easier for controller players...
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title. While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.
dotesports.com
New Pokémon Grafaiai teased in more Scarlet and Violet images
The mysterious images showing markings on various trees and rocks that The Pokémon Company shared yesterday have now been confirmed to be designs painted by a new Pokémon—Grafaiai. A reveal for the new Pokémon will likely be dropping on Wednesday or at some point in the near...
dotesports.com
‘How the hell did he do that?’ Astralis in disbelief following Ropz clutch in BLAST Premier Fall Groups
Professional CS:GO players are known for making flashy plays from time to time, especially those from the best teams in the world, like FaZe Clan’s Robin “ropz” Kool. The Estonian produced a bold highlight when he eliminated Xyp9x and k0nfig, one after another, with a clean headshot from a Desert Eagle during the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 last weekend. The tournament organizer released a clip afterward, showing Astralis mesmerized and stunned by ropz’s play.
dotesports.com
Fortnite opens pre-registration for 2022 FNCS Invitational tickets
Better act fast if you want FNCS Invitational tickets. It’s that time of year again when Epic Games hosts the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational featuring the top duo teams from across the world. This Nov. 12 and 13, players and their fans from across the world will join together in Raleigh, North Carolina to watch the duos compete for a share of the $1 million prize pool. Players can pre-register for early ticket sales through Ticketmaster.
dotesports.com
What is an ‘Ajax’ in the Overwatch League?
Just like folks with “regular” jobs, every professional in competitive Overwatch has had an unlucky day at the office. These normally result in a few missed shots or a couple of mistimed ultimates and, hopefully, those mistakes don’t linger in the minds of viewers for more than a few days.
dotesports.com
Nintendo Switch 7000 hours OLED burn-in experiment shows results, but you can relax
You may recall that earlier this year, YouTuber Bob Wulff began an experiment to see just how long it would take for the new Nintendo Switch OLED to suffer screen burn. Well, after 7000 hours, we have an update and it should quell any fears that players have. In a...
dotesports.com
Small TFT 7.5 PBE patch sets up for bigger changes tomorrow
Riot Games dropped a minor PBE patch for Teamfiight Tactics Set 7.5 today, targeting Augments and an item while mostly resolving bug fixes. Balance changes for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms for today’s PBE patch were small, as the adjustments were locked in prior to the weekend, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Instead of big changes, which are expected to drop tomorrow, the Set 7.5 PBE patch today resolved several important bug fixes.
