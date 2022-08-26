Read full article on original website
A narrow house in Washington, DC, is on the market for the first time since 1985, for $3.5 million. The architect turned the original home on the lot into its basement — check it out.
The architect Djahanguir Darvish designed and built a narrow house in Washington, DC, for his family. He's now listing the home for $3.5 million.
Whimsical NY Mushroom House Looks Wild! Wait Until You See Inside!
Walk through the woods of New York State and you would expect to find mushrooms along the way. What you might not expect to find is a Mushroom House. The world famous Mushroom House is an iconic home tucked away in the woods of Parinton, NY. The name of the house gives you an idea of what to expect. The exterior gives you more of an idea but wait until you see inside!
A $34 Million Connecticut Mega-Mansion With a 30-Car Garage Just Hit the Market
Click here to read the full article. Connecticut may be the Land of Steady Habits, but it’s also the country of luxury proclivities. Witness a newly listed Greenwich mega-mansion: Positioned on a lush 19-acre lot, the jaw-dropping abode spans 17,878 square feet and features 10 bedrooms and 14.5 baths. Even more impressively, it has a lower-level garage with the capacity to house up to a whopping 30 cars—a coveted feature for serious collectors, especially in a state that buys as many luxury cars as Connecticut. Tucked behind stately gates, the prominent dwelling was custom built in 2009 and has been listed by...
mansionglobal.com
Baronial Scottish Manor House Lists for Less Than a New York City Apartment
This manor house is on the market in Scotland. A baronial Scottish manor house with modern interiors that belie its stately frontage has come to the market for less than the cost of a typical newly built Manhattan apartment. The seven-bedroom Victorian property in Glasgow comes with an asking price...
