Karen Sue Fairchild, 80, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away at her residence in Midwest City, OK, Thursday, August 25. Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home on Thursday, September 1 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home on August 31 from noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Chillicothe. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO