Beverly Ann (Bowling) Weddle, 86, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on August 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO. Beverly’s family will host a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 7995 Outer Rd., Odessa, MO, 64076. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the church. An inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church. Memories of Beverly and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Cremation has been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.

ODESSA, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO