Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMZU
Karen Sue Fairchild
Karen Sue Fairchild, 80, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away at her residence in Midwest City, OK, Thursday, August 25. Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home on Thursday, September 1 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home on August 31 from noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Chillicothe. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home.
KMZU
Beverly Ann (Bowling) Weddle
Beverly Ann (Bowling) Weddle, 86, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on August 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO. Beverly’s family will host a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 7995 Outer Rd., Odessa, MO, 64076. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the church. An inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church. Memories of Beverly and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Cremation has been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Fatal injuries sustained in Andrew County accident
ANDREW COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Joseph driver receives fatal injuries in an Andrew County accident over the weekend. Missouri State Highway patrol indicates a southbound vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jacob Dollars was traveling on US-169 early Saturday morning. The vehicle traveled off the side of the roadway, struck a ditch and two fences, traveled into a creek, and struck several trees.
KMZU
Dalton's survival: A testament to endurance and a cautionary tale
DALTON — Nestled along Route J, centered in what’s left of Dalton, Missouri, lies the old, dilapidated calaboose. Across the way stands one of two businesses still operating, the grain elevator, located along the railroad that originally gave cause to establish the settlement of Dalton in 1867. Except...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Lafayette County crash seriously injures driver
A Liberty driver is seriously injured after a one vehicle crash in Lafayette County Sunday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 19 year old Billy Copenhaver was westbound on 24 Highway before his car went off the road and came to rest on an embankment. Copenhaver was transported to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
KMZU
Kansas City man arrested in Clinton County pursuit
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Kansas City man is jailed for a Sunday night pursuit in Clinton County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 10:56 p.m. when a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop regarding taillight and license plate violations. The driver, 19-year-old Lonny D. Waits, allegedly attempted to flee the scene by driving 130 mph in a 70 mph speed limit zone.
Comments / 0