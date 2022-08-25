Read full article on original website
Digimon Voice Actor Comes To Gamers XP In Shreveport
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, just wrapped up this past weekend. Some people might be going through comic con withdrawals, and want to relive some of the magic of conventions again. Well, Gamers XP in Shreveport is here to help. Tonight from 8pm-10pm, Digimon voice actor Joshua Seth will be...
Help Keep Bossier Beautiful With Dinner Under the Stars
For most of us in North Louisiana, it doesn't take a lot of arm twisting to get us to enjoy some great gumbo or seafood in a beautiful outdoor dining experience. Throw in the fact that it will all help to keep the Bossier community clean and it's certainly a win-win-win!
See The Vendors, Cosplay, Celebrities, and Fans From Geek’d Con 2022
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, has come and gone for 2022. It was full of fun stories, magical moments, and even some interactions that our celebrity guests wanted pictures of. Tens-of-thousands of fans came through the Shreveport Convention Center over the three day event, and there was a lot for them to do.
Give Your Feedback On Geek’d Con 2022 With This Survey
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, has become a premiere event in the Shreveport/Bossier area. Many in the Ark-La-Tex have started lumping it in with events like Mudbug Madness, Red River Revel, and other marquee events for our region. But events don't grow like that without help. In order to make...
The Different Dating Styles You Can Find in Shreveport
Let's just put this out there and be honest with it. Dating is rough. Dating Is Even More Difficult in Shreveport-Bossier. The dating pool seems so shallow here in the Ark-La-Tex. In a time when we have so much access to communication, there is even more room for miscommunication. Why is it that we use our phones to read between the lines?
Meet the Most Adorable Radio Pups Looking for Homes in Shreveport
A couple of months ago a momma dog and her companion were dumped on Westport road in Shreveport. They made their way along I-20 and by some miracle, these dogs weren't hit. One of Our Staff Members Took in the Dog Pair and Found Out the Female Dog Was Very Pregnant.
An Open Letter to Starbucks in Shreveport on PSL Day
We get it, Pumpkin Spiced Season is a huge money maker for y'all however, please hear our cries. Must you introduce the Pumpkin Spice Latte giving us all false hopes of cooler weather?. It's not fair to do this to us innocent folks in the south. It's hot, we are...
Shreveport Music Prize Announces 2022 Finalists
For the first time ever, the Music Prize’s Top 10 has become a Top 11. These bands, selected by music industry professionals and fans, will be playing the Music Prize stage and competing for a $10,000 cash prize. The competition and showcase will be held in downtown Shreveport during Prize Fest’s first weekend, October 14 and 15. Each night will feature a showcase of a group of independent artists, with the grand prize winner being determined by a panel of music industry judges.
Shot of Fun – Check Out This New Escape Room in Shreveport
This might go down in that "Only in the South" category. I have to admit, I've never done the Escape Room experience, but this sounds like it actually would be hilarious. There's a new kind of escape room coming to Shreveport, but it's only for a limited time. The local...
Louisiana Superdome Gets Dissed in Rankings
There is a recent article in USA Today that ranked to top 30 NFL football stadiums across the country. And I have to take issue with a few of their rankings. One, and anyone who knows me will be surprised by this, but how do you rank Texas' AT&T Stadium #7?
The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)
Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
Need Help Designing the Perfect Shreveport Labor Day Staycation?
With the start of school, gas prices, inflation, you name it, a lot of us are short on cash and are opting to stay in Shreveport for the Labor Day holiday. Here are some ideas to craft your very own unique Labor Day staycation right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic
This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
Time to Feed the Hungry When You Clean Out Your Freezer
When you consider the actual mantra of the Hunters For the Hungry organization, "Sportsmen Who Care, Share", you really only have to look back to last year's donations to see just how many truly care. Last year alone, through "Hunters For The Hungry" Louisiana hunters donated over 17,000 pounds of...
Bossier City Hall Raided by FBI – Police Officer Arrested
A Bossier City police officer has been arrested and the police department at Bossier City hall has been raided by the FBI. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford has been booked into Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate. A statement from Bossier City leaders say they were notified of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union.
Support Shreveport’s K-9 Search and Rescue Team Labor Day Weekend
The 20th Annual Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force Benefit Horse Show is coming up Labor Day weekend, September 3rd and 4th, 2022, and it'll be fun for the entire family at Holly Hill Farm in Benton, LA!. The one thing horse people love just as much...
Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?
It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete
Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
Benton Family Swimming Pool Almost Became New Home For Gator
When an alligator appears from right of the swamp and begins to near your swimming pool in the backyard, what do you do? You call the "Gator Busters." All kidding aside, situations like this could get ugly and extremely dangerous, so if you live anywhere in Bossier Parish, you'd immediately call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department.
