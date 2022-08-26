ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

MarketRealist

How to Get Approved for Low-Income Housing Immediately

For many families, affording housing rent has become a serious challenge. If you’re looking for an affordable house to move into immediately, you might be wondering if you can find low-income housing with no waiting list near you. Article continues below advertisement. A major reason behind the high rent...
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
Advocacy
Society
Income Tax
Housing
Homeless
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
ValueWalk

Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance

Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Saurabh

These are the poorest states to live in in United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
