CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill combined with three relievers for a one-hitter, rookie center fielder Will Benson made a pair of terrific leaping catches at the wall and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Tuesday night.Ramón Urias singled in the second inning off Quantrill (11-5) for the Orioles' only hit.Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer and Steven Kwan had a two-run double for Cleveland.Quantrill worked six innings and extended his career-best winning streak to seven. He is 12-0 in 39 career games at Progressive Field and has gone 31 straight home starts without a loss,...
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
The NC A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine will be in Detroit to perform when the Lions take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The post NC A&T band to play at halftime of Detroit Lions appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Starting Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington recapped fall camp ahead of OU's season opener against UTEP.
