Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter
Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
Village Living
MBHS student wins state tennis tournament
Pippa Roy, a 16-year-old rising junior at Mountain Brook High School, recently won the Girls 18s Alabama state closed tennis tournament in Montgomery, beating Tuscaloosa's Ava Rath 6-2 and 6-3 in the final. For the past two years, Roy has won the high school state championship at No. 1 singles...
alabamanews.net
Fans Flock to Cramton Bowl for FCS Kickoff Game
College football returned to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday with the FCS Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin. While the game was televised nationally on ESPN, some fans and the families of players just had to see the action in person. Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 out-of-town visitors for the game.
WSFA
The numbers behind this very wet August
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times
If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
Top 10 Alabama vs Auburn ‘Irony Bowl’ caption contest winners
Not sure who won this Iron Bowl caption contest but it was fun to watch. It was a surprisingly civil competition, which makes me wonder: Are Alabama and Auburn fans the key to bringing the country together politically? Never mind. Too complicated. Let’s just focus on tigers and elephants for now.
Girl Scouts fight Alabama school’s dress code: ‘All bodies are different’
Girl Scouts who attend Auburn City Schools have created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code for the school system, saying students should feel comfortable and shouldn’t be worried about “getting publicly shamed.”. Marcie Gaylor, the volunteer experience coordinator for Girl Scouts of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
Alabama-Utah State point spreads moved more than a TD since opening line
Nobody expected tight betting lines when Alabama scheduled Utah State to open the 2022 season. The latest numbers show some of the initial appraisals might have been a little generous. Alabama is now favored by as many as 41.5 points for the 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday visit from the Aggies,...
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Shorts offers hilarious take on Auburn being nervous about the start of the season
SEC Shorts tackled one of the biggest stories of the offseason in its first episode of the regular season: Auburn’s tumultuous offseason and how the Tigers are facing Bryan Harsin’s second year. The head coach’s future, the resigning of the athletics director, and a slew of injuries to...
wtvy.com
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
etxview.com
CACC combats nursing shortage with apprenticeship program
Local college students will soon be saving lives. Central Alabama Community College announced a healthcare partnership Monday, August 22, that will train Alabama’s future frontline medical workers. 14 nursing students will serve at hospitals and healthcare organizations across the state as part of a new educational program. CACC president...
WTVM
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested two people on theft of property charges after a scam investigation. On Aug. 27, Auburn police arrested 33-year-old Darius Jermaine Briscoe and 22-year-old Taliyah Breshae Oliver on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree. The arrests stem from an...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 280 lane closed due to two-vehicle crash
UPDATE 8/29/22 5:55 p.m.: ALEA says the roadway has re-opened. SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash has caused a portion of the westbound right lane of Highway 280 to close, according to ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency). ALEA says the wreck occurred at around 4:09 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, near Lee County 254. […]
alabamanews.net
Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr.
The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement regarding the arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr., of Montgomery on a first-degree sex abuse charge. Hooper is a member of the State Republican Party Executive Committee. That group has nearly 200 members statewide, according to the state party’s website. Jeannie Burniston,...
WSFA
Autauga County authorities locate 19-year-old runaway
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing 19-year-old. The sheriff’s office announced Friday evening that Ronald Matthew “Matt” McClure had been located and is safe. Deputies said the teen ran away from his home located near Autauga County Road 85 and Interstate 65 around 10 a.m. Thursday.
citizenofeastalabama.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Montgomery
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Montgomery, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
