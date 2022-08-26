Read full article on original website
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Rep. Liz Cheney said she's seen 'no evidence' the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated despite some Republicans 'reflexively' attacking the FBI
Rep. Liz Cheney said it was a "sad day" for the GOP as other Republicans criticized federal law enforcement over the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Threatens 'Mayhem,' Demands To Know Who's Snitching To The Government
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba is wilding out on TV again. The New Jersey attorney represents Trump in his RICO LOLsuit against Hillary Clinton and the DNC and also in his failed effort to fend off investigation by the New York Attorney General. Habba is no stranger to saying...
Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'
Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
Trump hired one of the lawyers defending him in the Mar-a-Lago raid case after seeing him on TV, report says
The lawyers representing Trump against the DOJ was quickly assembled and has questionable experience. According to the NYT, Trump picked former federal prosecutor Jim Trusty after seeing him on TV. Experts have criticized Trump's filings as bombastic and thin on actual legal substance. One of the lawyers fighting the Department...
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring...
Russia 'Absolutely' Tried to Infiltrate Mar-a-Lago: Former FBI Official
Peter Strzok said Sunday that any "competent foreign intelligence" including China's, Russia's, and Iran's would want to gain access to Trump's Florida home.
GOP lawmaker in defense of Trump says the 'good thing about the boxes' of classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago is that 'they're not connected to the Internet'
Rep. Warren Davidson defended Donald Trump's holding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Davidson compared it to the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email for government matters. The FBI found 11 sets of classified records in Mar-a-Lago, including some marked top-secret. A Republican lawmaker defended...
Former White House press secretary says Trump's changing of his messaging of Mar-a-Lago raid shows that he's nervous: 'It's very telling'
"This isn't like him to change his message so often. He's much better at PR than that," Stephanie Grisham said.
Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'
A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
Daily Beast
Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed
Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
How Putin’s chiefs are being blown up, poisoned & shot by Vlad’s enemies as ‘net closes on Russian tyrant’
UKRAINE’S resistance movement has one message for Putin and his stooges in Russian occupied parts of their country – you're never safe even in your bed. Recent weeks have seen an upsurge in targeted assassinations of officials who have been shot, blown up and poisoned for working with the hated invaders.
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for its alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, warning that, if the American people were aware of the scandal, Biden would "not be president" today. Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the potential impact of the bombshell allegations on the 2020 presidential election.
Hunter Biden laptop ignored because of media 'conspiracy' to 'get rid' of Trump: Bill Maher
Real Time host Bill Maher accused the establishment media of a "conspiracy" to keep the Hunter Biden laptop story quiet until after the election — so they could "get rid" of former President Donald Trump.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Mole Could Be the Secret Service: Karl Rove
Rove said that Secret Service officials have a "responsibility to report a crime," and could have told federal investigators if they saw classified documents.
MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists
Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday. Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal...
