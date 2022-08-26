Read full article on original website
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023
Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 136th Labor Day Celebration will be held at the Warrick County Fairgrounds in Boonville on September 2 through 5. Officials say the 136th Labor Day Celebration will have free carnival rides and free parking/shuttle rides for all events. The 136th Annual Labor Day Parade will be held on September 5 […]
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
Evansville Charcuterie Business Hosting Hocus Pocus Themed Charcuterie Classes in September
If you're late to the game and wondering what exactly charcuterie (or in this case the punnier version charBOOTerie) is, in the most basic of terms, it's Lunchables for adults. You take delicious meats, cheeses, and fruit, and lay them out on a wooden board so they look super appetizing. I would eat a charcuterie board for dinner every day if I could!
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
Evansville church hosting Ukrainian Harvest Fest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A little taste of Ukraine is coming to the Tri-State with Grace of Christ Church’s upcoming ‘Ukrainian Harvest Fest”. “We are celebrating life, being able to have food on our tables, and being able to provide food to the people of Ukraine during these past 6 months,” says a spokesperson with […]
Halloween in the Park gets a new date
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The annual Halloween in the Park will return to Friedman Park in Warrick County this year, but on a new date. The Warrick Parks Foundation said the event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 23. The Halloween event will feature trick-or-treating with local businesses, a […]
Evansville livens up with colorful street rods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Frog Follies return to town for the 47th year, and so have those classic street rods. Organizers say the event at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds is the largest pre-49′ street rod event in the entire world. It brings in thousands of people and is one of the area’s biggest […]
Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods
Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Labor Day Weekend with Logan’s Promise
As hard as it is to believe, summer is coming to an end. Let that soak in for a second. That means it's almost Labor Day, which not only means that we can't wear white pants, but it also means the end of summer parties. It's totally ok to go out with friends and have drinks, but make a plan to get home safely. Logan's Promise offers a Safe Ride Program to help you make the right decision.
Three-Dollar Movies at the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT This Saturday
Have you, for whatever reason, been putting off seeing a big summer movie until, maybe, the crowds get a little thinner? Well, put those thoughts aside. I say that because the crowds will most definitely NOT be small this Saturday at the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT. When you're only charging three dollars to see a first-run movie, you get big crowds.
Can You Believe It? Only Two Weeks Left of Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro
How time flies when you're having fun! The 26th Season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro is winding down. Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left. And, before Friday After 5 wraps up the season with an absolutely epic 80s party starring The Motels, When in Rome and Bow Wow Wow, they're welcoming some incredibly fun bands to celebrate the penultimate week of the FREE music festival.
14news.com
Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is coming to North Burkhardt Road this week. Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful say they will be restricting a section of North Burkhardt between East Waterford Boulevard and East Columbia Street. That’s from Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each...
14news.com
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause of the house explosion on N. Weinbach, but they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out. The explosion earlier this month killed Jessica...
Lions and tigers? Nope, reptiles and exotic animals come to Evansville
Calling all reptile and exotic animal enthusiasts! The Vanderburgh 4-H grounds are hosting an event you will love! Evansville's Reptile and Exotics show will take place on September 17 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Where’s the Best Places to Eat Breakfast in Owensboro, Kentucky? [POLL]
Rise and shine! It's time for breakfast. Who has the tastiest breakfast in Owensboro right now? Whether an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord or a quiet hometown cafe' what restaurant dishes up the most delectable breakfast? Take the poll and vote for your favorite. I love a fantastic breakfast buffet that has an...
msn.com
Where Can You Find the Famous Santa Claus Postmark?
The second Halloween is over, I am that person that’s in full Christmas mode! Last year, I told you I knew where Santa Claus lives and it’s the very same place that you can find the Famous Santa Claus Postmark that takes your holiday greeting card envelope from “meh” to “magical!”
Hakuna Matata – EVSC Lincoln Lions Joining Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure
If you thought that you saw pixie dust around Lincoln Ave, in Evansville today, you probably did. Today, members of the Cops Connecting with Kids program announced that 8 students from EVSC Lincoln School will be selected to go to Walt Disney World in January 2023! Many of these hard-working, deserving kids might not have the means to travel out of the Tri-State, let alone go to Walt Disney World.
