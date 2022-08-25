ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 11

Imagine that
5d ago

Wait, he achieved something? I must have missed it. Oh, I know, first president in history to work only 150 days of 365, first president in history to destroy the economy in 3 months, first president to fall over on his bike, first president to fall up stairs, first president to still think he's vice-president, and first president to be controlled by the Eastet Bunny. Got it.

Reply
10
Dane
5d ago

We've spent a lot of money, but what have we fixed/achieved? Was inflation the goal? It is a way to subversively tax the poor, and more taxes for all is an achievement for politicians.

Reply
6
Justin Smith
5d ago

what has he achieved? throwing more money down the toilet than anyone else in history?

Reply
17
Related
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back

A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
POTUS
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
James Thurber
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Meet the Republican who plans to turn the investigative tables

PRESENT AND POTENTIAL PROBES — As outrage and suspense builds among Republicans around the investigations into Trump world, a Republican is waiting in the wings to take the reins and launch investigations… into Democrats, of course. Rep. James Comer, third-term Kentucky Republican, is the chair-in-waiting of the House...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Classified Information#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#House#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy