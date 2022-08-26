Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment
In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… The end of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum
For a number of years, I’ve been walking into Preston Service Plus and noticing a small stack of brochures resting on the front counter. The first time I saw one of the brochures for Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, I asked Preston Service Plus owners Craig Bond and Justin Jones about this place. They raved about it, and I have to say I truly didn’t comprehend their appreciation for this museum in Fountain City, Wis. They’d ask me from time to time whether I had made it to Elmer’s yet, and I just never scheduled time to make that trip happen.
Expect heavy La Crosse area traffic during UWL’s move-in week
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Motorists traveling in and around the La Crosse area can expect heavy traffic and potential travel delays while students get moved into UW-La Crosse for the upcoming school year. Beginning Wednesday, new and returning students will be moving into campus residence halls each day between...
Fort McCoy locked down for ‘potential security concern’ Sunday night
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy locked down briefly due to a security concern Sunday night. Officials at the installation said Fort McCoy Police were alerted to a potential security concern at 11 p.m. Sunday night. Emergency personnel placed Fort McCoy on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”.
Police investigation underway at La Crosse business
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
x1071.com
16-year-old killed in western Wisconsin rollover crash
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the teen left the roadway near the intersection of County Hwy BC and Fairway Road in the Township of Sparta. The vehicle rolled and came...
Arrest made in Vernon County drug trafficking investigation
Law enforcement arrested and booked 33-year-old Christopher Gundlach for 4 charges including maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. The arrest came as law enforcement executed a search warrant at 225 West Exchange Street in Viola as part of an ongoing investigation.
nbc15.com
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
