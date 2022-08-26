Baltimore-born business, UNION Craft Brewing, partnered with the Ed Reed Foundation for “G.O.A.T. IPA” in honor of Ravens Hall of Fame safety, Ed Reed. “We love our partnership with UNION,” said Glenn Younes, the director of the Ed Reed Foundation. “The fact that they are local to Baltimore means so much to us. We cherish our local partnerships for elevating what we are able to do in the communities we serve.”

