WBAL Radio
Wes Moore raises millions of dollars following gubernatorial nomination
Between the July primary and last Tuesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore's campaign said it raised almost $2 million. As part of its first campaign finance report to be filed before midnight, the Moore camp says the majority of the contributions came from people who gave $100 or less. In...
WBAL Radio
Latest Maryland insurrectionist sentenced
The latest Marylander involved in the insurrection has been sentenced. Joshua Pruitt, 40, will spend more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Pruitt is the Silver Spring man who investigators say came face-to-face with Sen. Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led him to safety.
WBAL Radio
Maryland ranks high among community colleges in country
In a study published by WalletHub, the state of Maryland ranked as No. 2 in the country for best community college system. WalletHub, a personal finance website, completed its analysis with a calculated weighted average of scores earned by community colleges in each state. They also looked at the number of students enrolled in each school.
WBAL Radio
Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings
Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city, according to the most...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City schools without AC will dismiss early for rest of week
Baltimore City schools without air conditioning will dismiss early for the rest of the week, officials told 11 News. Even though they're getting advanced notice, parents are still frustrated. The city school district is promising to address the issue as it continues to stay on top of maintenance. The school...
WBAL Radio
Ed Reed honored with new beer, 'G.O.A.T. IPA'
Baltimore-born business, UNION Craft Brewing, partnered with the Ed Reed Foundation for “G.O.A.T. IPA” in honor of Ravens Hall of Fame safety, Ed Reed. “We love our partnership with UNION,” said Glenn Younes, the director of the Ed Reed Foundation. “The fact that they are local to Baltimore means so much to us. We cherish our local partnerships for elevating what we are able to do in the communities we serve.”
WBAL Radio
BPD acknowledges crime-filled weekend
Baltimore City police on Monday acknowledged crime in the city over the weekend that left one person dead and multiple injured. From Friday through Sunday, Baltimore experienced seven shooting incidents that resulted in one homicide, officers said. There were also 15 confirmed robberies. Police said they made 60 arrests this...
WBAL Radio
Police denounce claims of extortion toward 'Lady in the Lake' crew members
Baltimore City police on Tuesday said an extortion complaint made by a crew member on Friday on the set of 'Lady in the Lake" is not true. According to the police incident report, the crew made up the story. So far, no charges have been filed, but the investigation continues.
WBAL Radio
Several Baltimore schools without air conditioning will dismiss early Tuesday
Due to forecasted high temperatures on Tuesday, several Baltimore City Public Schools without air conditioning will dismiss early. Schools with Bell Start times 7:30 - 7:45 a.m. will be released at 11:30 a.m. - Baltimore City College. - Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School. - Furley Elementary School. - New Era Academy.
WBAL Radio
BPD investigates discrepancies into extortion attempt on 'Lady in the Lake' set
The 11 News I-Team looked into questions surrounding Friday's alleged extortion attempt of a series production crew in downtown Baltimore. Police are still investigating a complaint that a group of drug dealers threatened to shoot someone associated with the production of the "Lady in the Lake," unless they forked over $50,000.
WBAL Radio
Suspect in custody following barricade situation in south Baltimore
An argument between two relatives escalated in south Baltimore led to a shooting and a barricade situation, prompting a lockdown of a nearby school. Baltimore police said the incident happened at an animal hospital in the 1600 block of Light Street just after 9 a.m. Monday. "Upon arrival, officers located...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County police investigating after teen in Towson dies from presumed drowning
Baltimore County police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy in Towson died from a presumed drowning on Saturday. Officers said they were called to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Upon arrival, police and medics located Jayden Mejia who was...
WBAL Radio
Man accused of shooting brother, barricade in south Baltimore
A man is accused of shooting his brother, a Baltimore City veterinarian, then barricading himself in a third floor apartment for several hours before surrendering. Baltimore police told 11 News it started as a dispute between two brothers. I. The Light Street Animal Hospital was open again for business on...
WBAL Radio
Anne Arundel police investigating two recent carjackings
Anne Arundel County police are investigating back-to-back carjackings in Glen Burnie. Police say the first one happened early Sunday morning on Hidden Brooke Drive and Secluded Post Circle. That's where a 2016 Dodge Challenger was stolen. Then around 10:30 p.m., a 2006 Ford Taurus parked on Ritchie Highway was taken.
WBAL Radio
18-year-old woman fatally shot in head overnight
Around 1 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road to investigate a shooting. Once there, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives...
WBAL Radio
MDTA anticipates heavy traffic Labor Day weekend
The Maryland Transportation Authority is anticipating a busy unofficial end to the summer season, as people try to make one final dash to the Eastern Shore. Between Friday and next Monday, the MDTA predicted more than 350,000 drivers will travel over the Bay Bridge. The MDTA recommended people try and...
WBAL Radio
Howard County police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Jessup
Howard County police are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Jessup on Monday. Officers said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Ivan Claude Merrill Jr., 59, was traveling south on Route 1 approaching Route 32 just after 10:40 a.m. Police said the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and came to rest in a wooded drainage area.
WBAL Radio
Two teens facing gun charges after being caught with them in PG County school
Two students are facing gun charges for bringing handguns to Suitland High School in Prince George's County on Monday. Police say around 11 a.m., they served a 16-year-old student an arrest warrant in connection to a carjacking. Investigators say they found a gun in the teen's waistband during the arrest.
WBAL Radio
Details emerge about fatal house fire in Reisterstown
A 69-year-old woman died Friday night in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, Baltimore County fire officials said. WBAL-TV 11-News has found out the name of the victim and the cause of this devastating fire that happened inside a Reisterstown home. "It's a very quiet neighborhood. Very peaceful," neighbor Tina...
