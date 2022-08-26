ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
K99

The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?

If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
COLORADO STATE
K99

Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return to Colorado Starbucks This Tuesday

Has anyone else really started to realize that the days have noticeably gotten shorter? I have and I know what that means. While the temperatures are still hovering around ninety degrees in Northern Colorado, fall is in the air. Or should we say, in the cup as the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes starts this week.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
coloradohomesmag.com

The Top Colorado Destinations for Fall Leaf Peeping

Jeepers, peepers. From mid-September, Coloradans head for the hills, seeking that fall-foliage holy grail, peak color. While climate vagaries determine the season’s length and brilliance, it’s the predictable lengthening of nights as winter approaches, triggering a decrease in chlorophyll, that unveils trees’ true colors. And Colorado’s mountain passes set the gold standard, as swaths of aspens— which grow in families sharing a single root system—light up simultaneously in breathtaking shades from eyepopping chrome yellow through deep red.
COLORADO STATE
K99

There Are Only 2 Super Giant ‘Muffler Men’ in Colorado and They Live Close to Each Other

It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Why is Ice from Antarctica and Greenland Brought to Colorado?

Antarctica and Greenland are both thousands of miles away from Colorado, but these two places are surprisingly close to the Centennial State in a different kind of way. The two locations share a unique connection with Colorado. Ice cores from Antarctica and Greenland are stored inside the National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility in Lakewood. Ice cores are cylinders of ice drilled from ice sheets and glaciers. The ice contains information about the planet’s past and the history of its climate. The samples are used by scientists for studying and curating, as well as predicting future climate change.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Coloradans#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
K99

NoCo Business Spotlight: Planetarie Gives You the Pain Relief You Deserve

Townsquare Media NoCo is highlighting businesses in Northern Colorado with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. You've heard of CBD — but you may not have heard about CBDa. CBDa is the parent form of CBD, and it is 18 times more bioavailable than traditional CBD. Planetarie, a Colorado-based company, uses water extraction to keep CBDa in its raw, living form and provide healing pain relief.
COLORADO STATE
castlepinesconnection.com

Green Chile, a Colorado Favorite

I’ve spent most of my life living in the West, but it wasn’t until I moved to Colorado that I discovered green chile. Of course I had eaten green chiles, usually as part of a Mexican dish, but when I moved to Colorado and saw it featured on restaurant menus in nearly every local joint I visited, I had to try it. And after just one bite, I was hooked. It never ceases to amaze me how much the small addition of green chile to just about any dish – burgers, sandwiches, even soup – wakes up the flavor and adds a hearty heat that renders the dish more satisfying.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Battle for Colorado River finds common ground at Windy Gap

As lower flows in rivers mean higher stakes for the 40 million people who depend on Colorado River for survival, a project to reconnect the flow of the Colorado at Windy Gap Reservoir broke ground on Tuesday, August 24. Project stakeholders, Senator Michael Bennet, state officials, Grand County Commissioners and environmental groups convened at the Reservoir in Granby as the Colorado River Connectivity Channel Project, which has been two decades in the making, officially kicked off.
COLORADO STATE
K99

The Classic Pink Sugar Cookie Is Back At Crumbl Cookies

In April, fans of popular cookie shop, Crumbl Cookies were disappointed (to say the least) to find out that their go-to stop for cookies would be getting rid of one particular beloved, classic cookie... The pink sugar cookie. The reason? Crumbl Cookies Co-Founder and CEO Jason McGowan shared the above...
COLORADO STATE
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy