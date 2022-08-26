Read full article on original website
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?
If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return to Colorado Starbucks This Tuesday
Has anyone else really started to realize that the days have noticeably gotten shorter? I have and I know what that means. While the temperatures are still hovering around ninety degrees in Northern Colorado, fall is in the air. Or should we say, in the cup as the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes starts this week.
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
The Top Colorado Destinations for Fall Leaf Peeping
Jeepers, peepers. From mid-September, Coloradans head for the hills, seeking that fall-foliage holy grail, peak color. While climate vagaries determine the season’s length and brilliance, it’s the predictable lengthening of nights as winter approaches, triggering a decrease in chlorophyll, that unveils trees’ true colors. And Colorado’s mountain passes set the gold standard, as swaths of aspens— which grow in families sharing a single root system—light up simultaneously in breathtaking shades from eyepopping chrome yellow through deep red.
There Are Only 2 Super Giant ‘Muffler Men’ in Colorado and They Live Close to Each Other
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
Why is Ice from Antarctica and Greenland Brought to Colorado?
Antarctica and Greenland are both thousands of miles away from Colorado, but these two places are surprisingly close to the Centennial State in a different kind of way. The two locations share a unique connection with Colorado. Ice cores from Antarctica and Greenland are stored inside the National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility in Lakewood. Ice cores are cylinders of ice drilled from ice sheets and glaciers. The ice contains information about the planet’s past and the history of its climate. The samples are used by scientists for studying and curating, as well as predicting future climate change.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
How Did a Wrecked Vehicle Wind Up On This Colorado Hiking Trail?
Hikers can come across some pretty awesome sights on the trails throughout Colorado. From wildlife and beautiful scenery to former dams and other historic remnants of the Centennial State's past, all make for an interesting encounter on any adventure. Sometimes it's the things we see along the trail that cause...
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
More than 1,600,900 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 67,800 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the CDPHE.
Tik Tok Challenge Targets Thefts Of These Cars In Colorado
Keep your hands to yourself, not only was it the name of a great song from the 1980's it was one of the first things we all learned (or should have learned) from our Mom when we were kids. Sadly, there are a lot of people who didn't learn this...
Eagle County Says Utah Oil Train Plan ‘Both Lighting the Match and Fanning the Flames’
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Two of Colorado’s most cherished natural resources have been in the news a lot lately: the endangered Colorado River and key national forest areas lawmakers want to protect for future generations. Both are threatened by a Utah oil-train project Colorado officials and conservations groups...
Coming Soon: $3 Movies Set For Colorado For National Cinema Day
These days, anytime you can find a good deal, you take it and I think this qualifies as a pretty sweet deal especially considering how pricey going out to a movie can be. National Cinema Day is set to hit the great state of Colorado on Labor Day Weekend, Saturday Sept 3.
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
NoCo Business Spotlight: Planetarie Gives You the Pain Relief You Deserve
Townsquare Media NoCo is highlighting businesses in Northern Colorado with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. You've heard of CBD — but you may not have heard about CBDa. CBDa is the parent form of CBD, and it is 18 times more bioavailable than traditional CBD. Planetarie, a Colorado-based company, uses water extraction to keep CBDa in its raw, living form and provide healing pain relief.
Green Chile, a Colorado Favorite
I’ve spent most of my life living in the West, but it wasn’t until I moved to Colorado that I discovered green chile. Of course I had eaten green chiles, usually as part of a Mexican dish, but when I moved to Colorado and saw it featured on restaurant menus in nearly every local joint I visited, I had to try it. And after just one bite, I was hooked. It never ceases to amaze me how much the small addition of green chile to just about any dish – burgers, sandwiches, even soup – wakes up the flavor and adds a hearty heat that renders the dish more satisfying.
Hundreds of Elk Rolling Through a Big Field in Colorado
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Battle for Colorado River finds common ground at Windy Gap
As lower flows in rivers mean higher stakes for the 40 million people who depend on Colorado River for survival, a project to reconnect the flow of the Colorado at Windy Gap Reservoir broke ground on Tuesday, August 24. Project stakeholders, Senator Michael Bennet, state officials, Grand County Commissioners and environmental groups convened at the Reservoir in Granby as the Colorado River Connectivity Channel Project, which has been two decades in the making, officially kicked off.
Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers
EAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny...
The Classic Pink Sugar Cookie Is Back At Crumbl Cookies
In April, fans of popular cookie shop, Crumbl Cookies were disappointed (to say the least) to find out that their go-to stop for cookies would be getting rid of one particular beloved, classic cookie... The pink sugar cookie. The reason? Crumbl Cookies Co-Founder and CEO Jason McGowan shared the above...
