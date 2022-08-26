ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

POLICE LOG for August 19: 2 Drivers Served Summonses; Egregious Handicap Parking Violation; Tree Truck Causing Traffic Issues

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

About 1:21 AM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of Columbia Road and Oldfields Road in Dorchester that resulted in an onsite firearm arrest of Jakai Jackman, 18, of Dedham, MA. While on patrol in the area, officers...
DEDHAM, MA
Caught in Southie

Bizarre hostage situation ends in car crash in State Police Barracks in South Boston

On Monday, August 22nd, a male and a female busted into the lobby of the State Police South Boston barracks after crashing their Mercedes SUV into the vehicle barricades in front of the barracks. The victims frantically reported two suspects had held them at gunpoint in their vehicle. They intentionally crashed into the barricades then the suspects fled on foot into Moakley Park, where witnesses observed one discard a firearm into a trash barrel and then fled towards the Harbor Point area.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Tattoo Parlor

FRAMINGHAM – A thief broke into a tattoo parlor in downtown Framingham overnight. The theft was reported to Framingham Police at 8:53 a.m. on August 26 at The Kingdom Tattoo at 114 Concord Street in Framingham. The tattoo place is located within walking distance of City Hall in downtown Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Billerica, MA
Wilmington, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash

CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
CHELSEA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Violation#Police#Handicap#The Wilmington Police Log#Framingham Rrb
nbcboston.com

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver accused of using cellphone in hit-and-run crash that dragged and seriously injured bicyclist

A Massachusetts driver is being charged after allegedly using a cellphone during a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist. According to Charlton Police, shortly after 1:00 a.m. July 16, 2022, the Charlton Police Department received calls reporting a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 (Worcester Road-Westbound) in the area of the 101.9-mile marker. The calling party reported that a motorist had struck a bicyclist, that the bicyclist was stuck under the vehicle and dragged under the vehicle. It was further reported that the motorist then fled the scene of the crash. Emergency personnel from the Charlton Police Department and Charlton Fire Department responded to the area, where they located a bicyclist with serious injuries. The victim was transported by the Charlton Fire Department to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center-University Campus for treatment of serious traumatic injuries.
CHARLTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. State Police investigating fatal crash in Revere

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
REVERE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
nbcboston.com

Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire

State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
MERRIMACK, NH
liveboston617.org

Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested by Gang Unit Yet Again for Another Illegal Gun

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

One person dead after crash in Rochester, police say

ROCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Rochester, police said. Rochester Police said around 4:30 p.m., Frisbie EMS, Rochester Fire and Police responded to a serious single car crash on Blackwater Road in the area of Tebbetts Road. Police said it was reported...
ROCHESTER, NH
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing Massachusetts teens

“On Wednesday afternoon and evening, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woods. More than 30 first responders searched for the teens during a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy