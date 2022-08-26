Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor's Military Affairs Council, wants to look at possibly eliminating the Kansas Turnpike fee for active duty soldiers or possibly veterans. He said he talks with many of the soldiers and asks what can be done in the state to make their quality of life easier and for them to make Kansas their home. "I was surprised that one of the soldiers said hey sir, I'm getting tired of paying the turnpike tax. "

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO