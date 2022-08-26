Read full article on original website
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Court sets execution date for man who shot police officer
KANSAS CITY —The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 29
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Fyone Porte, DUI-liquor, Improper driving on laned road, Arrested 8/28. Adam Branshaw,...
RCPD warns of overdoses involving fentanyl at high school
The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) has posted a warning on their social media accounts, letting the community know of an increase in overdoses presumably due to fake pills. RCPD says they've responded to 4 overdoses in the last week, with two of them involving juveniles, one of them occurring...
Police investigate post office delivery scam in Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in many areas of the state are investigating reports of a post office scam. According to the Garden City Police Department, citizens are receiving text and email notifications claiming to be from the United State's Postal Service stating they are having issues with the customer's delivery address and request your personal information to have your package(s) redelivered.
Deputies respond to motorcycle accident
According to the Geary County Sheriff's Department, Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 149 early Saturday evening for a single vehicle accident. Erwin R. Sender, Louisville, KS was northbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson. Sender lost control of the motorcycle while maneuvering a curve. Sender was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed this week in Sedgwick County District...
Kan. State Senator celebrates Women's Equality Day at White House
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the White House celebrated Women’s Equality Day. State Senator Dinah Sykes of Lenexa was at the White House. "A great way to spend Women's Equality Day at the White House with other community leaders sharing how Kansas protected reproductive rights this month," she wrote on social media.
Independent lawmaker wins spot on Kansas ballot for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas state senator who has clashed with Republican leaders has gained a spot on the November general election ballot as an independent candidate for govenor. The Kansas Secretary of State's office announced Thursday that Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, had turned in more...
KHP: 3 Kansans dead after 2-vehicle crash
KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
House Democrats pitch Kan. tax reforms to alleviate cost of college
TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas House candidate Kim Zito earned an undergraduate degree in 1997 and finished graduate school a decade later, and still grapples with unpaid college loan debt. President Joe Biden’s new federal loan forgiveness initiative would slash federal student loan balances of millions of people by as...
Commissioner responds to campaign opponent
Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano has issued a response to comments by her opponent in the 1st District county commission race, Brad Roether. He hosted a meet and greet for his campaign this week and talked with JC Post. Giordano said statements by Roether and reported in a JC Post...
Proposed elimination of the Turnpike tax for Soldiers surfaces at MAC
Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor's Military Affairs Council, wants to look at possibly eliminating the Kansas Turnpike fee for active duty soldiers or possibly veterans. He said he talks with many of the soldiers and asks what can be done in the state to make their quality of life easier and for them to make Kansas their home. "I was surprised that one of the soldiers said hey sir, I'm getting tired of paying the turnpike tax. "
Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas
MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
Blue green algae status is updated by KDHE
Kansas Department of Health & Envronment has updated their blue green algae status report for lakes and rivers in Kansas. For this area Milford Lake Zone C, the northern end in Geary and Clay County, is under a warning along with the Gathering Pond below the Milford Lake Dam in Geary County.
Sen. Marshall receives an update on Geary Community Hospital
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall attended a briefing last week with Stormont Vail Health and Geary Community Hospital officials on the plans where GCH will eventually come under the auspices of Stormont Vail on Jan.1. Marshall called working with Stormont Vail a great opportunity. "And I think encouraging Stormont Vail to...
Schmidt: Leaders need to 'step up' on special education
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants to bring everyone together on special education funding in the next session of the Legislature, if he is elected governor in November. "I think special ed funding is the next area," Schmidt said. "We have to bring policy makers, educators,...
Community members give Chuck Otte a big retirement send off
There were hugs, a lot of laughter, a little emotion and one big THANK YOU from the Geary County community to Chuck Otte on Saturday during his retirement reception at the 4-H / Senior Center. Otte will wrap up a 40-year career as the Geary County agricultural extension agent next Friday ( Sept. 2 ). He is retiring but does plan to continue residing in the county.
Geary County leaders outline the hospital agreement
Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation at the C.L....
Additional Physicians Provide Access to Healthcare Services in Geary County, Region
(August 26, 2022) – Stormont Vail Health’s recent partnership with Geary Community Hospital and Rural Health Clinic in Junction City has resulted in increased access to healthcare services delivered by Stormont Vail medical specialists and other providers in the region. According to a release from Stormont Vail Health...
