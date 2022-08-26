ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Weather: Comfortable weather returns

(WXYZ) — Today: Slight chance of rain in the morning on the east side. High of 83°. Breezy with decreasing clouds and falling humidity later in the day. Tonight: Rain chance late with a low of 69°. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not likely. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.
Many metro Detroit schools closed Tuesday following Monday night's storm

(WXYZ) — More than 30 metro Detroit schools have closed their building off to students following high winds and rain Monday night. School districts are pointing to power outages as the reason for the closures. Howell Public Schools, Southfield Public Schools, West Bloomfield Middle School, and Wayne-Westland Innovative Academy...
50-foot tree crashes in front of Westland home during thunderstorm

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Folks had quite the scare this afternoon when a storm ripped through their Westland neighborhood on Markey Street Monday. Security camera footage from a neighbor’s house showed just how strong mother nature can be. "It was a big crack and loud enough that I...
More than 240,000 without power across SE Michigan after storms

(WXYZ) — DTE Energy is reporting more than 240,000 customers are without power in southeastern Michigan after today's round of storms moved through the area. DTE says they have activated their Storm Response Team, with more than 220 storm teams mobilized to help with outages. DTE says they will...
Detroit, MI
GLWA extends main repair timeline, local irrigation bans persist

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority on Monday announced it's extending its repair timeline of a 120-inch water main break. The break happened Aug. 13 at GLWA's Lake Huron facility. GLWA said the fix now extends beyond Sept. 3, but an actual date can’t be predicted.
5 hospitalized after fire at commercial building on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five people were hurt after a fire in Detroit Monday evening. The fire happened at a commercial building in the area of Mansfield and Schoolcraft streets, west of Greenfield Road on the city's west side. Detroit police say five people were injured. Four of the victims...
Meet Moxi! A robot helping Trinity Health nurses with everyday tasks

(WXYZ) — In the midst of staffing shortages, hospitals are finding creative ways to become more efficient with the staff they have. In Pontiac, Trinity Health has been testing out two new robots named "Moxi" in hopes of lighten the workload for nurses. "Moxi" was made by Diligent Robotics...
Thousands of University of Michigan nurses to vote on potential strike

(WXYZ) — A vote is underway to decide whether University of Michigan Health nurses will authorize their union to call for a strike. The Michigan Nurses Association says unfair labor practices have pushed health workers to the brink. The future is in the hands of about 6,200 registered nurses...
ANN ARBOR, MI

