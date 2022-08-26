Read full article on original website
Detroit Weather: Comfortable weather returns
(WXYZ) — Today: Slight chance of rain in the morning on the east side. High of 83°. Breezy with decreasing clouds and falling humidity later in the day. Tonight: Rain chance late with a low of 69°. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not likely. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.
Many metro Detroit schools closed Tuesday following Monday night's storm
(WXYZ) — More than 30 metro Detroit schools have closed their building off to students following high winds and rain Monday night. School districts are pointing to power outages as the reason for the closures. Howell Public Schools, Southfield Public Schools, West Bloomfield Middle School, and Wayne-Westland Innovative Academy...
50-foot tree crashes in front of Westland home during thunderstorm
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Folks had quite the scare this afternoon when a storm ripped through their Westland neighborhood on Markey Street Monday. Security camera footage from a neighbor’s house showed just how strong mother nature can be. "It was a big crack and loud enough that I...
More than 240,000 without power across SE Michigan after storms
(WXYZ) — DTE Energy is reporting more than 240,000 customers are without power in southeastern Michigan after today's round of storms moved through the area. DTE says they have activated their Storm Response Team, with more than 220 storm teams mobilized to help with outages. DTE says they will...
Major damage reported in Richmond after strong storms move through Monday night
People are continuing to clean up in Richmond in northern Macomb County after severe storms moved through the area on Monday night. Those storms left hundreds of thousands without power, but ripped roofs and signs off of buildings in Richmond, knocking down tall trees. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries...
GLWA extends main repair timeline, local irrigation bans persist
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority on Monday announced it's extending its repair timeline of a 120-inch water main break. The break happened Aug. 13 at GLWA's Lake Huron facility. GLWA said the fix now extends beyond Sept. 3, but an actual date can’t be predicted.
Westland neighborhood cleaning up after 50-foot-tree falls on cars, clips house
WESTLAND, MI (WXYZ) — A Westland neighborhood is waking up Tuesday morning to clean up the damage left behind from Monday afternoon's storm. The high winds and rain knocked down power lines and uprooted trees. One tree in the neighborhood is now sprawled across a few cars. Security camera...
Officials detail what unfolded during Detroit shooting spree Sunday that left 3 dead
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police, city officials and other leaders held a press conference on Monday after a shooting spree Sunday left three dead and one injured. Police say it was a joint effort between local and federal partners to bring the active shooter situation to a conclusion and get the suspect in custody.
5 hospitalized after fire at commercial building on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five people were hurt after a fire in Detroit Monday evening. The fire happened at a commercial building in the area of Mansfield and Schoolcraft streets, west of Greenfield Road on the city's west side. Detroit police say five people were injured. Four of the victims...
Repair timeline for massive water main break to be extended beyond Sept. 3
(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority said the repair timeline on the massive 120-inch water main break will be extended. It comes amid a delay in the arrival of a replacement pipe. According to the GLWA, the 16-foot segment of the additional 48-foot pipe was sent back to...
Detroit police provide update after shooting spree that killed 3, injured 1
(WXYZ) — Detroit police say the suspect in a deadly shooting spree on Sunday morning is in custody. The search for the suspect left a west side neighborhood on edge for hours. The suspected shooter is accused in four separate, random shootings that left three people dead and one...
2 dead after 6-car crash on I-94 in Detroit; one driver arrested showing signs of impairment
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say two people are dead after a six-car crash on I-94 in Detroit overnight. According to police, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Mt. Elliott. Police say a Ford Fusion lost control and crashed into the median, and was then rear-ended by a Kia.
Meet Moxi! A robot helping Trinity Health nurses with everyday tasks
(WXYZ) — In the midst of staffing shortages, hospitals are finding creative ways to become more efficient with the staff they have. In Pontiac, Trinity Health has been testing out two new robots named "Moxi" in hopes of lighten the workload for nurses. "Moxi" was made by Diligent Robotics...
Thousands of University of Michigan nurses to vote on potential strike
(WXYZ) — A vote is underway to decide whether University of Michigan Health nurses will authorize their union to call for a strike. The Michigan Nurses Association says unfair labor practices have pushed health workers to the brink. The future is in the hands of about 6,200 registered nurses...
