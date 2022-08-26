Read full article on original website
Blackpink Stun the Stage During Debut VMAs Performance: See Fan Reactions!
Blackpink absolutely slayed their first-ever American awards show performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday (Aug. 28), Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made history as the first female K-pop act to perform at the VMAs. The four-piece simultaneously gave their debut live performance of their new single, "Pink Venom."
