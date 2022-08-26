ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox after Manuel Margot had four hits against the Angels on Thursday.

Boston has a 60-65 record overall and a 29-33 record at home. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .255, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tampa Bay is 27-32 on the road and 69-55 overall. The Rays have gone 43-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Rays hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 65 RBI for the Red Sox. Franchy Cordero is 3-for-9 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 28 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 66 RBI while hitting .259 for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 13-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .278 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 8-2, .249 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels. With his parents in the stands, the California-born slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to one in a 4-3 loss. Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets. The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.
MLB
The Associated Press

Trevor Story returns to lineup for struggling Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story returned to the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay after missing just over six weeks with a small fracture near his right wrist from getting hit by a pitch. Story was on the injured list with a bruise since July 14 after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch during a game on July 12 from Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber. A second-opinion examination in late July revealed a hairline fracture near the wrist. He started at second on Saturday and was listed sixth in the batting order. In what’s been an up-and-down first season with Boston, he’s batting .221 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. Manager Alex Cora said before the game that the plan was to give Story Sunday off.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy