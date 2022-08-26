ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

TechRadar

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online and stream the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere

Finally, we’re back in Westeros for the much-anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones. And anyone who tuned in for House of the Dragon’s premiere – a record-breaking 10 million of you, apparently – will know that it hits all the right notes as cunning, power-mad characters circle the Iron Throne. Below we explain how to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online from anywhere now.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch The Patient online: stream the new thriller starring Steve Carell where you are

Therapy can be a tricky…especially if you’re a therapist that’s been kidnapped by a homicidal patient. That’s the gist of this psychological drama from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg – best known for producing The Americans – a morally-knotty thriller that delivers two career-best performances. Our guide below explains how to watch The Patient online, and for $13.99 a month with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus bundle. (opens in new tab)
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy Camera at 10: Why I'd love to see this lost classic reborn

Ten years ago today, the future of compact cameras arrived. Or so it seemed. Samsung launched the Galaxy Camera to a baffled crowd at the IFA 2012 trade show, who'd assembled to see the Galaxy Note II. The Android-powered compact was weird, ahead of its time, and sadly short-lived. But it's also a concept that I'd love to see remade with today's camera technology.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Virgin Media O2 switches on first OpenRAN site

Virgin Media O2 has activated its first Open RAN mobile sites in Northamptonshire, paving the way for a wider deployment of the technology in its 4G and 5G networks. Open RAN (opens in new tab) is a vendor-neutral approach to radio networks with standardised designs that allow a variety of firms to supply hardware and software rather than the highly integrated cell site products traditionally offered by major manufacturers.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Viacom18 to revolutinise IPL telecast - 4K sports streaming for the first time in India

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the the 45th Annual General Meeting said that digital is a core and fast-growing theme for the company's media business as it prepares to embrace the 5G revolution. "Our partnership with Bodhi Tree, James Murdoch, Uday Shankar and Paramount Global will help Viacom18 with additional talent bandwidth and enable us to create a world-class Media & Entertainment business," he said.
SPORTS
TechRadar

These Vive VR headset deals look even better after Oculus Quest 2 price hike

Do you want to try VR but don’t want to break the bank? Then Vive’s VR headset sale could be exactly what you need. With Meta hiking the price of its Oculus Quest 2 headset, and Sony increasing the price of the PS5 (the console you’ll need in order to use Sony's upcoming PlayStation VR 2 headset), VR is more expensive than it has been for a while.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Last of Us Part 1 remake will use the DualSense controller in an innovative way

The Last of Us Part I is set to make the game even more accessible and it'll use the PS5 DualSense to do it. The Last of Us 2 was widely praised for its extensive range of accessibility options but the PS5 remake of its predecessor is set to take them even further. Over on the official PlayStation blog (opens in new tab), game director Matthew Gallant says, “we’re expecting this to be an accessible experience for blind players, for deaf players, for players with motor accessibility needs.”
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

JBL Tuner 2 review

JBL offers a plethora of useful speakers and earphones. We're not just talking options that sound good either, but robust party speakers that can sit by the pool (or be flung into it) without a problem. These are the kinds of devices that marketing spin would call 'kit for keeping up with your active lifestyle', (omitting the fact that sometimes you want to slob out next to your speaker. It's OK, us too).
ELECTRONICS

