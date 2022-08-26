Read full article on original website
TechRadar
How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online and stream the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere
Finally, we’re back in Westeros for the much-anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones. And anyone who tuned in for House of the Dragon’s premiere – a record-breaking 10 million of you, apparently – will know that it hits all the right notes as cunning, power-mad characters circle the Iron Throne. Below we explain how to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online from anywhere now.
TechRadar
How to watch The Patient online: stream the new thriller starring Steve Carell where you are
Therapy can be a tricky…especially if you’re a therapist that’s been kidnapped by a homicidal patient. That’s the gist of this psychological drama from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg – best known for producing The Americans – a morally-knotty thriller that delivers two career-best performances. Our guide below explains how to watch The Patient online, and for $13.99 a month with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus bundle. (opens in new tab)
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Samsung and Roku TV owners can now get free Apple TV Plus for three months
Proud Samsung smart TV (opens in new tab) and Roku (opens in new tab) device owners have an extra reason to feel chuffed, with the news that Apple is offering device owners three months of free access to Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to the iPhone...
TechRadar
Binged Virgin River already? Here are 5 powerful dramas while you wait for season 5
When most people think of Netflix dramas, their minds go to big, splashy sci-fi spectaculars like Stranger Things or lavish romps like Bridgerton, but one of the streamer's steadiest and most popular shows is Virgin River. The show's fourth season, which was released in the middle of July, did almost...
Want to share your Xbox Game Pass with family and friends? This leak indicates hope on the horizon
As Game Pass Ultimate starts to test out a new family plan in certain countries, a reputed Windows insider has leaked new branding on Twitter that suggests account owners will be able to share their Game Pass with friends as well as family members. Those with an Xbox Game Pass...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy Camera at 10: Why I'd love to see this lost classic reborn
Ten years ago today, the future of compact cameras arrived. Or so it seemed. Samsung launched the Galaxy Camera to a baffled crowd at the IFA 2012 trade show, who'd assembled to see the Galaxy Note II. The Android-powered compact was weird, ahead of its time, and sadly short-lived. But it's also a concept that I'd love to see remade with today's camera technology.
TechRadar
Virgin Media O2 switches on first OpenRAN site
Virgin Media O2 has activated its first Open RAN mobile sites in Northamptonshire, paving the way for a wider deployment of the technology in its 4G and 5G networks. Open RAN (opens in new tab) is a vendor-neutral approach to radio networks with standardised designs that allow a variety of firms to supply hardware and software rather than the highly integrated cell site products traditionally offered by major manufacturers.
TechRadar
Viacom18 to revolutinise IPL telecast - 4K sports streaming for the first time in India
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the the 45th Annual General Meeting said that digital is a core and fast-growing theme for the company's media business as it prepares to embrace the 5G revolution. "Our partnership with Bodhi Tree, James Murdoch, Uday Shankar and Paramount Global will help Viacom18 with additional talent bandwidth and enable us to create a world-class Media & Entertainment business," he said.
TechRadar
These Vive VR headset deals look even better after Oculus Quest 2 price hike
Do you want to try VR but don’t want to break the bank? Then Vive’s VR headset sale could be exactly what you need. With Meta hiking the price of its Oculus Quest 2 headset, and Sony increasing the price of the PS5 (the console you’ll need in order to use Sony's upcoming PlayStation VR 2 headset), VR is more expensive than it has been for a while.
The Last of Us Part 1 remake will use the DualSense controller in an innovative way
The Last of Us Part I is set to make the game even more accessible and it'll use the PS5 DualSense to do it. The Last of Us 2 was widely praised for its extensive range of accessibility options but the PS5 remake of its predecessor is set to take them even further. Over on the official PlayStation blog (opens in new tab), game director Matthew Gallant says, “we’re expecting this to be an accessible experience for blind players, for deaf players, for players with motor accessibility needs.”
Wyrdsong seeks creative input as the mysterious underdog of Gamescom 2022 warns that "there is no such thing as a reliable narrator"
A title that may have slipped beneath many a radar at Gamescom 2022 is Wyrdsong, a historical fantasy set against the backdrop of medieval Portugal. The newly-formed studio behind the game, Something Wicked, comprises many of the great minds who brought us the likes of Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls.
TechRadar
JBL Tuner 2 review
JBL offers a plethora of useful speakers and earphones. We're not just talking options that sound good either, but robust party speakers that can sit by the pool (or be flung into it) without a problem. These are the kinds of devices that marketing spin would call 'kit for keeping up with your active lifestyle', (omitting the fact that sometimes you want to slob out next to your speaker. It's OK, us too).
