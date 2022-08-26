The Last of Us Part I is set to make the game even more accessible and it'll use the PS5 DualSense to do it. The Last of Us 2 was widely praised for its extensive range of accessibility options but the PS5 remake of its predecessor is set to take them even further. Over on the official PlayStation blog (opens in new tab), game director Matthew Gallant says, “we’re expecting this to be an accessible experience for blind players, for deaf players, for players with motor accessibility needs.”

