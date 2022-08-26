For the first time in over ten weeks, the Tennessee gas price average held steady week-over-week, with today’s state average the same as one week ago. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.44 which is 39 cents less expensive than one month ago and 59 cents more than one year ago. Tennessee is now the 7th least expensive market in the nation. Tennessee’s 72-day streak of gas price declines began in mid-June, when the state average fell from its all-time high of $4.64 per gallon down to $3.43 last Wednesday.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO