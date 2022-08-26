Read full article on original website
TDOT Announces No Lane Closures for Labor Day Holiday
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity at noon on Friday, September 2ND, until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6th. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the busy Labor Day holiday.
AAA: TN Gas Prices Hold Steady for the First Time in 10 Weeks
For the first time in over ten weeks, the Tennessee gas price average held steady week-over-week, with today’s state average the same as one week ago. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.44 which is 39 cents less expensive than one month ago and 59 cents more than one year ago. Tennessee is now the 7th least expensive market in the nation. Tennessee’s 72-day streak of gas price declines began in mid-June, when the state average fell from its all-time high of $4.64 per gallon down to $3.43 last Wednesday.
