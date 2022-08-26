ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Michigan Capitol Confidential

Lawsuit alleging 26K dead on Michigan voter rolls will go on

A federal lawsuit alleging that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has refused to remove 26,000 dead people from Michigan's Qualified Voter List will proceed, after a judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss the case. The Public Interest Law Firm filed the case against Benson, in her official...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Man accused of killing GM co-worker to face circuit court judge

An Oakland County judge on Tuesday determined there was probable cause to advance a case involving a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant a few weeks ago. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam held at 52-3 District Court, Judge Julie Nicholson bound over the case against Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Wayne County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Bradley, MI
County
Wayne County, MI
Club 93.7

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WLNS

MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co

RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
RICHMOND, MI
Detroit News

Insider: Top Michigan Democrats may not need to debate GOP opponents, lawmaker suggests

Lansing — State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who's gained national attention for her approach to taking on Republican attacks, is contending that top Michigan Democrats don't necessarily need to participate in debates this fall to get their messages out to voters. McMorrow, a Democrat from Royal Oak, made the comments...
#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#The 3rd Circuit Court#The Violent Crimes Unit
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Republican Convention Delegates Boo Party Chair Ron Weiser

Update: 5:30 p.m. Saturday -- Michigan Republicans officially picked former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as Tudor Dixon's lieutenant governor today at the convention, the Detroit News reports. Also as expected, Matt DePerno was nominated for attorney general, and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. ----------------------- From Earlier Saturday. As many...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

John Boll, real estate investor, philanthropist, dies at 93

John Boll, who turned a small construction business into one of the world's largest mobile community management companies, died last Wednesday, his family said. Mr. Boll was also a philanthropist who supported charities in Detroit, Colorado and Florida. He was surrounded by family when he died in Detroit. He was...
DETROIT, MI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
MLive.com

Michigan Republican Party Red Wave Party

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon hugs supporter Articia Bomer, of Detroit, during the Michigan Republican Party's Red Wave Party at the State Capitol Building in Lansing on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Cory Morse | MLive.com) Get Photo. 6 / 45. Michigan Republican Party Red Wave Party. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin...
MICHIGAN STATE

