Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
WMDT.com
Henlopen Football Preview: Milford Buccaneers
MILFORD, Del- The Milford Buccaneers finished last season 3-6 after starting the season 3-1. The final five games were all losses causing the Bucs to miss out on the playoffs. Head Coach Shaun Strickland says the main thing the team worked on this offseason is discipline. With players like Steve...
Cape Gazette
Cape soccer fares well at play day
The Cape soccer squad hosted a 14-team play day Aug. 27 in Lewes. Teams taking part were Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Caesar Rodney, Wilmington Charter, Indian River, Parkside of Maryland, Salesianum, St. Georges Tech, Stephen Decatur of Maryland, Sussex Central, Tower Hill and Mount St. Joseph of Maryland. The Vikings capped the...
Cape Gazette
Synthetic turf temperatures get stupid hot on August afternoons
Billy Goat Gruff - I am not trolling the operators of the trash-sucking Billy Goat machines in Rehoboth at morning's first light. A decade ago, I listened to a city manager-type person yelling so loudly at the Billy Goat operator that I was going to intervene because it was a public setting and the collective ”we” didn’t need to hear it. On Sunday, it came full circle. The second Billy Goat Gruff shrouded by fog was sucking up trash at the Bandstand where the Seashore Striders had set up registration tables for the 13th annual Sun Festival 5K, an event that benefits CAMP Rehoboth. The operator got on Tim because nobody told him about the race, and Tim honestly didn’t know Billy Goat protocol; he figured permission from the town was good enough. “Snip, snap, snout. This tale is out.” - Norwegian folk tale, 1841.
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian Schools kicks off 2022-23 academic year
Students at Delmarva Christian Schools are back to classes at the Georgetown and Milton campuses. After a year of growth and increased interest, the school system welcomes back nearly 600 students for the 2022-23 school year. At the high school, the first day was dedicated to new students who spent...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
STSS Race Day at Georgetown: Blast at the Beach Storylines, Stars & Sleepers
GEORGETOWN, DE – It’s Race Day at the Beach!. For the first time in more than one month, the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco goes green. Tonight, the stars of the STSS take on a familiar venue in Georgetown Speedway for the...
Cape Gazette
Jean M. Zerhusen, devout Catholic
Jean M. Zerhusen, 92 of Magnolia, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home. She was born July 21, 1930, in Brockton, Mass., daughter of the late Leon and Helen Thuotte. Jean was a devout Catholic, a faithful member of St. Edmond Church in Rehoboth Beach,...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
‘Blast at the Beach’ Short Track Super Series Event Postponed to Wednesday, August 31
GEORGETOWN, DE – Postponed. Race fans in Georgetown will have to wait one more day for the ninth annual Melon 1 & Sussex Diesel ‘Blast at the Beach’ has been postponed to Wednesday, August 31 at Georgetown Speedway. A forecast of strong storms with damaging winds rolling...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech welcomes new faculty members
In preparation for the 2022-23 school year, Sussex Tech hosted a new staff orientation for both new faculty members and current faculty who moved into new roles. Faculty met the school administration team, toured the property, participated in team-building experiences, and engaged in discussions about the school and education. Sussex...
WMDT.com
Early College Middle School grand opening in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Early College Middle School in Dover. The school has been in planning for several years and will be an extension of Early College High School, which opened in 2013. Both schools will now be known collectively as the Early College School, and both offer college prep for students.
Cape Gazette
Lewes student pens winning essay in statewide contest
Delaware Interfaith Power & Light announced Julia Rial of Lewes, a rising senior at Sussex Academy, as the statewide contest winner for her essay on caring for the planet. For RENEW – Reflective Essays on Earth, Nature and their Wonders, high school students submitted essays about climate advocacy, environmental justice or intimate connections to the natural world.
Cape Gazette
Sylvia Vessels DuRoss, loved to cross-stitch
Sylvia Vessels DuRoss, 82, of Smyrna and Lewes Beach, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, with her family by her side at Christiana Hospital in Newark. Sylvia was born June 19, 1940, in Lewes at Beebe Hospital, to Dorothy and Allen Vessels Sr. She grew up on Lewes Beach and attended local schools, graduating from Lewes High School in 1958. She went on to University of Delaware (UD), where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1962.
Cape Gazette
Richard James Kuhner, proud veteran
Richard “Dick" James Kuhner, 77, of Milton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Peter Edward and Laura Ruth (Lake) Kuhner. Richard was a proud veteran, having honorably served his...
WBOC
Central Delaware Career Expo to be Held Sept. 21 in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced a career fair in Dover for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on Sept. 21 that will expose middle school students,...
Cape Gazette
Lisa Henderson Memorial Scholarship awarded to nursing student
Emily Joynt, a Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing senior student, was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Lisa Marie Henderson Memorial Scholarship. This year’s award of $1,000 will go toward school expenses. The endowment was initiated by Wade Henderson, Lisa’s husband, who raised more than $25,000 since...
Cape Gazette
Millsboro Lions Fritter Shack to open Sept. 9
The Millsboro Lions Fritter Shack will be open for a new season from Friday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Dec.10. Oyster fritters, soft-shell crab sandwiches and crab cake sandwiches are sold for $10 each. Hot dogs are $1 each. Soda and water are also available. Shack hours are 10 a.m. to...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
WBOC
The National Folk Festival Packs Up
SALISBURY, Md. - As the National Folk Festival packs up it's fifth and final year, the Maryland Folk Festival is something to look forward to. The Maryland Folk Festival will continue as the same extravagant and free event as the National Folk Festival. Local Manager of the National Folk Festival,...
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
Cape Gazette
Maria Rebecca Goldstein, proud veteran
Maria Rebecca "Becky " Goldstein, 93 of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Taft, Texas, daughter of the late Felipe and Guadalupe (Garza) Vasquez. Becky was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman First Class. She...
