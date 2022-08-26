Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
EMURGO Ventures invests in DoraHacks to help scale Cardano
The investment round also included Binance Labs, Crypto.com, FTX Ventures and Circle Ventures among other institutional investors. EMURGO’s venture arm has invested in Web3 hackathon leader DoraHacks as it eyes further development of the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. The funding round also attracted leading institutional investors within the crypto market,...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
XEC is up by more than 30% on Monday: Here is why
The cryptocurrency market has performed poorly so far today, but XEC is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies. XEC, the native token of the eCash ecosystem, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies today. The coin has rallied by more than 30% over the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader market in the process.
