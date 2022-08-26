Include agricultural sustainability in Chile’s proposed new constitution

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
COP27 will be deadlocked if climate adaptation funding promise is broken
November’s climate summit in Egypt is heading for stalemate unless low- and middle-income countries can trust funding promises made by richer nations. You have full access to this article via your institution. The next Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP27, is...
Nature.com
Make Europe’s forests climate-smart and fire-smart
Paulo M. Fernandes ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-0336-4398 0. University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro, Vila Real, Portugal. Extensive forest planting in Southern Europe during the twentieth century reconciled economic objectives with ecological restoration. But the resulting forests are also fuelling the intensity and magnitude of recent wildfires. As well as urgently addressing the hazard of accumulated fuel across the landscape, people should be designing future plantations to be both climate-smart and fire-smart (see also A. Regos Nature 607, 449; 2022).
Nature.com
Rescue China’s highland lakes and their ecosystem services
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China. Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, USA. University of Waterloo, Canada. Highland lakes in southwestern China supply water to more than 1.4 billion people. Increasingly subject to eutrophication, biodiversity loss, drought and pollution, the lakes urgently need integrated management by government, community stakeholders and scientists to guide development of watershed policy and address these challenges.
Nature.com
The triple benefits of slimming and greening the Chinese food system
The Chinese food system has undergone a transition of unprecedented speed, leading to complex interactions with China's economy, health and environment. Structural changes experienced by the country over the past few decades have boosted economic development but have worsened the mismatch between food supply and demand, deteriorated the environment, driven obesity and overnutrition levels up, and increased the risk for pathogen spread. Here we propose a strategy for slimming and greening the Chinese food system towards sustainability targets. This strategy takes into account the interlinkages between agricultural production and food consumption across the food system, going beyond agriculture-focused perspectives. We call for a food-system approach with integrated analysis of potential triple benefits for the economy, health and the environment, as well as multisector collaboration in support of evidence-based policymaking.
Nature.com
Civil disobedience by scientists helps press for urgent climate action
Time is short to secure a liveable and sustainable future; yet, inaction from governments, industry and civil society is setting the course for 3.2 Â°C of warming, with all the cascading and catastrophic consequences that this implies. In this context, when does civil disobedience by scientists become justified?
Nature.com
Author Correction: Assessment of thermal distribution through an inclined radiative-convective porous fin of concave profile using generalized residual power series method (GRPSM)
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15396-z, published online 02 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Grant Code stated in the Acknowledgements section. "The authors acknowledge the financial support provided by the Center of Excellence in Theoretical and Computational Science (TaCS-CoE), KMUTT. This research was...
Nature.com
EU funding: UK researchers, take heart
UK Research and Innovation, Swindon, UK. I understand and share researchers’ anxiety over the continued delay in formalizing the United Kingdom’s association with Horizon Europe, the European Union’s research-funding programme. However, there will be no need for UK recipients of European Research Council (ERC) grants, which are part of the programme, to move their labs to Europe as you indicate (Nature 608, 833–835; 2022).
Nature.com
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2. Digital Health & Machine Learning Research Group, Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Stefan...
Gazprom halts pipeline gas flow in new jitters for Europe
Russian energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday cuts off its gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance work, further raising tensions on an already taut electricity market. "In July, it was regular maintenance planned for a long time by Nord Stream 1, this time it was not planned and we don't know what is behind this operation," the official said on condition of anonymity.
Nature.com
Emergent second law for non-equilibrium steady states
The Gibbs distribution universally characterizes states of thermal equilibrium. In order to extend the Gibbs distribution to non-equilibrium steady states, one must relate the self-information \({{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}(x)=-\!\log ({P}_{{{{{{{{\rm{ss}}}}}}}}}(x))\) of microstate x to measurable physical quantities. This is a central problem in non-equilibrium statistical physics. By considering open systems described by stochastic dynamics which become deterministic in the macroscopic limit, we show that changes \({{\Delta }}{{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}={{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}({x}_{t})-{{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}({x}_{0})\) in steady state self-information along deterministic trajectories can be bounded by the macroscopic entropy production Î£. This bound takes the form of an emergent second law \({{\Sigma }}+{k}_{b}{{\Delta }}{{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}\,\ge \,0\), which contains the usual second law Î£"‰â‰¥"‰0 as a corollary, and is saturated in the linear regime close to equilibrium. We thus obtain a tighter version of the second law of thermodynamics that provides a link between the deterministic relaxation of a system and the non-equilibrium fluctuations at steady state. In addition to its fundamental value, our result leads to novel methods for computing non-equilibrium distributions, providing a deterministic alternative to Gillespie simulations or spectral methods.
Nature.com
Before the first breath: why ambient air pollution and climate change should matter to neonatal-perinatal providers
Common outdoor air pollutants present threats to fetal and neonatal health, placing neonatal-perinatal clinical specialists in an important role for harm reduction through patient counseling and advocacy. Climate change is intertwined with air pollution and influences air quality. There is increasing evidence demonstrating the unique vulnerability in the development of adverse health consequences from exposures during the preconception, prenatal, and early postnatal periods, as well as promising indications that policies aimed at addressing these toxicants have improved birth outcomes. Advocacy by neonatal-perinatal providers articulating the potential impact of pollutants on newborns and mothers is essential to promoting improvements in air quality and reducing exposures. The goal of this review is to update neonatal-perinatal clinical specialists on the key ambient air pollutants of concern, their sources and health effects, and to outline strategies for protecting patients and communities from documented adverse health consequences.
Nature.com
Psychological impact on dental students and professionals in a Lima population during COVID-19s wave: a study with predictive models
Peru was the country with the highest COVID-19 case fatality rate worldwide during second wave of infection, with dentists and pre-professional students being susceptible to infection due to clinical procedures they perform. This situation could have generated some kind of psychological disorder within this group. Therefore, the present study aimed to assess how COVID-19 pandemic affected this population group during second wave, in relation to depression, anxiety and stress. This observational and cross-sectional study in 368 Peruvian dentists (186 students and 182 professionals), was carried out during August to November 2021. The DASS-21 Scale was used to diagnose depression, anxiety and stress. For the statistical analysis, Pearson's chi-square test was used, in addition to a logit model using odds ratio (OR) to evaluate depression, anxiety and stress with the following factors: gender, age group, marital status, monthly family income, children, academic level, history of COVID-19, COVID-19 symptomatology, close relative with COVID-19, living with vulnerable people and work dedication. In addition, predictive models were constructed considering all possible significant causes. A significance level of p"‰<"‰0.05 was considered. Dental students and professionals presented significant differences in levels of depression, anxiety and stress (p"‰<"‰0.001, p"‰="‰0.022, p"‰="‰0.001; respectively). Male students were 56% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.44; CI 0.22"“0.85) compared to females; while those unmarried were 81% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.19; CI 0.04"“0.85). Likewise, those with children were 83% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.17; CI 0.06"“0.52) and 65% less likely to develop depression (OR 0.35; CI 0.15"“0.80). In addition, COVID-19 asymptomatics were 60% less likely to develop depression (OR 0.40; CI 0.17"“0.92). However, having relatives with COVID-19 caused almost three times the probability of developing depression (OR 2.96; CI 1.29"“6.79) and twice the probability of developing stress (OR 2.49; CI 1.07"“5.78). As for dental professionals, it was noticed that those unmarried had almost three times the probability of developing stress (OR 2.93; CI 1.38"“6.23); while those who only worked had twice the probability of developing stress (OR 2.37; CI 1.17"“4.78). Dental students had a higher prevalence of depression, anxiety and stress. In addition, having children and being asymptomatic were protective predictors for depression, while being male, unmarried and having children were protective predictors for stress. However, having a relative with COVID-19 was a risk predictor for depression and stress. In professionals, only working and being unmarried were risk predictors for stress.
Nature.com
Geological constraints on dynamic changes of fluid pressure in seismic cycles
Fluid pressure along faults plays a significant role in fault behaviors in seismic cycles in subduction zones. When a thermal pressurization event occurs, the fluid pressure rises; conversely, when a fault-valve behavior event occurs, the fluid pressure falls. The stress state changes with seismic cycles from a reverse fault regime to a normal fault regime, as observed in both geophysical observations and geological records. Fluid pressure has been estimated for both modern accretionary prisms and exhumed accretionary complexes. However, changes in fluid pressure on seismogenic faults have not been connected to seismic cycles. Here, we quantitatively show the dynamic change in fluid pressure in a seismogenic fault with geological evidence from an exhumed accretionary complex. We found extensional veins related to seismogenic fault records that exchanged stress states the during seismic cycles. We also constrained the fluid pressure quantitatively, both at an increasing stage during an event and at a decreasing stage after an event. In this procedure, we propose new methods to constrain the magnitude of vertical stress and rock tensile strength.
Nature.com
To adapt to climate impacts, come to grips with politics
Good weather held back US climate action for decades. Responding to extreme events now requires a grasp of what’s politically possible. Megan Mullin is professor of environmental politics at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and an Andrew Carnegie Fellow. You have full access to this article via your...
Nature.com
Imaging CuO nanocube hollowing in solution by quantitative in situ X-ray ptychography
Understanding morphological changes of nanoparticles in solution is essential to tailor the functionality of devices used in energy generation and storage. However, we lack experimental methods that can visualize these processes in solution, or in electrolyte, and provide three-dimensional information. Here, we show how X-ray ptychography enables in situ nano-imaging of the formation and hollowing of nanoparticles in solution at 155"‰Â°C. We simultaneously image the growth of about 100 nanocubes with a spatial resolution of 66"‰nm. The quantitative phase images give access to the third dimension, allowing to additionally study particle thickness. We reveal that the substrate hinders their out-of-plane growth, thus the nanocubes are in fact nanocuboids. Moreover, we observe that the reduction of Cu2O to Cu triggers the hollowing of the nanocuboids. We critically assess the interaction of X-rays with the liquid sample. Our method enables detailed in-solution imaging for a wide range of reaction conditions.
Nature.com
Lab leaders wrestle with paucity of postdocs
Even high-profile scientists are struggling to recruit qualified postdoctoral researchers. Chris Woolston is a freelance writer in Billings, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. Peter Coveney, a chemist and computational scientist at University College London, is ready to hire a postdoctoral researcher with experience in...
Nature.com
Transcontinental spread and evolution of Mycobacterium tuberculosis W148 European/Russian clade toward extensively drug resistant tuberculosis
Transmission-driven multi-/extensively drug resistant (M/XDR) tuberculosis (TB) is the largest single contributor to human mortality due to antimicrobial resistance. A few major clades ofÂ the Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex belonging to lineage 2, responsible for high prevalence of MDR-TB in Eurasia, show outstanding transnational distributions. Here, we determined factors underlying the emergence and epidemic spread of the W148 clade by genome sequencing and Bayesian demogenetic analyses of 720 isolates from 23 countries. We dated a common ancestor around 1963 and identified two successive epidemic expansions in the late 1980s and late 1990s, coinciding with major socio-economic changes in the post-Soviet Era. These population expansions favored accumulation of resistance mutations to up to 11 anti-TB drugs, with MDR evolving toward additional resistances to fluoroquinolones and second-line injectable drugs within 20 years on average. Timescaled haplotypic density analysis revealed that widespread acquisition of compensatory mutations was associated with transmission success of XDR strains. Virtually all W148 strains harbored a hypervirulence-associated ppe38 gene locus, and incipient recurrent emergence of prpR mutation-mediated drug tolerance was detected. The outstanding genetic arsenal of this geographically widespread M/XDR strain clade represents a "perfect storm" that jeopardizes the successful introduction of new anti-M/XDR-TB antibiotic regimens.
Nature.com
Socioeconomic roots of academic faculty
Despite the special role of tenure-track faculty in society, training future researchers and producing scholarship that drives scientific and technological innovation, the sociodemographic characteristics of the professoriate have never been representative of the general population. Here we systematically investigate the indicators of faculty childhood socioeconomic status and consider how they may limit efforts to diversify the professoriate. Combining national-level data on education, income and university rankings with a 2017"“2020 survey of 7,204 US-based tenure-track faculty across eight disciplines in STEM, social science and the humanities, we show that faculty are up to 25 times more likely to have a parent with a Ph.D. Moreover, this rate nearly doubles at prestigious universities and is stable across the past 50 years. Our results suggest that the professoriate is, and has remained, accessible disproportionately to the socioeconomically privileged, which is likely to deeply shape their scholarship and their reproduction.
Nature.com
Heterostrain-enabled ultrahigh electrostrain in lead-free piezoelectric
Piezoelectric materials provide high strain and large driving forces in actuators and can transform electrical energy into mechanical energy. Although they were discovered over 100 years ago, scientists are still searching for alternative lead-free piezoelectrics to reduce their environmental impact. Developing high-strain piezoelectric materials has been a long-term challenge, particularly challenging for the design of high-strain polycrystalline piezoelectrics containing no toxic lead element. In this work, we report one strategy to enhance the electrostrain via designing "heterostrain" through atomic-scale defect engineering and mesoscale domain engineering. We achieve an ultrahigh electrostrain of 2.3% at high temperature (220"‰Â°C) in lead-free polycrystalline ceramics, higher than all state-of-the-art piezoelectric materials, including lead-free and lead-based ceramics and single crystals. We demonstrate practical solutions for achieving high electrostrain in low-cost environmentally piezoelectric for various applications.
Nature.com
Silver nanoparticles synthesized from the seaweed Sargassum polycystum and screening for their biological potential
World-wide antimicrobial resistant is biggest threat in global health. It requires the urgent need of multisectoral action for the scientific community to achieve the sustainable development Goals. Due to their antimicrobial properties, silver nanoparticles are potential activates to pathogens, which explains their potential for multiple applications in various fields. In the present studies, we evaluate the antimicrobial properties of a Sargassum polycystum algal extract, an unrivaled green synthetic method for producing -defined shaped seaweed silver nanoparticles. To confirm their structure and size, some characterization techniques are used, such as Absorption spectrophotometer (UV"“VIS), Fourier transforms infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), Scanning electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and X-Ray diffraction (XRD). Evaluate the antibacterial and anti-mycobacterial activity using silver nanoparticles. The toxicity study of this silver nanoparticle has been done with the help of zebrafish larva. The biological nanoparticle having good antimicrobial activity against Staphylococcus aureus, Micrococcus luteus, Pseudomonas fluorescens and Candida albicans and also it shows potent activity against MTB H37Rv, SHRE sensitive MTB Rifampicin resistant MTB around 98%. Seaweed nanoparticles had lower toxicity for the survival of the fish larvae. In comparison, other dosages will arrest the cell cycle and leads to death. The present finding revealed that these seaweeds nanoparticles have potential anti-mycobacterial activity against pathogens at low concentrations. This makes them a potent source of antibacterial and anti-TB agents.
