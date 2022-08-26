The Pixel 6A is the latest and most affordable model in Google's lineup of Pixel phones, and right now you can pick it up for even less. Amazon is currently offering $79 off all color variants of this budget-friendly 5G Android phone, so you can pick it up in chalk, charcoal or sage for $370. This is the lowest price we've seen since this phone first hit shelves last month thanks to Amazon's new Android Days promo. The promo is only set to last for two days, so be sure to get your order in before time runs out.

CELL PHONES ・ 19 HOURS AGO