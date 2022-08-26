Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are now on sale: Here are the best deals
Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphones a couple of weeks ago and offered buyers various preorder deals right after the launch event. Moreover, the Korean giant also unveiled new wearable devices, including the Galaxy Watch Series 5 smartwatches that also come in a larger Pro model and the brand new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones.
Phone Arena
Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G once again, get it while supplies last
If you don’t plan on picking up Samsung’s hot new flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, you might consider what’s probably among the best-selling phones in the US, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Sitting at the threshold between high-end and mid-range tiers, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers the best of both worlds for a reasonable price.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks nice and all, but I've got my eyes on the Motorola Razr 2022
Both Samsung and Motorola introduced their latest clamshell foldable this month. While the Galaxy Z flip 4 will likely sell more, the Motorola Razr 2022 shouldn't be overlooked if (and when) it gets a global launch.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Tab Fold unlikely to adopt the Ultra-Thin Glass screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are by far some of the most refined foldable devices to date. Samsung, by extension, is the leading force in the foldables market, thanks to its unparalleled experience in manufacturing the novel technology, its enormous market share in the segment, and its sophisticated supply chain.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 to bring 4 nm process, LPDDR5 RAM support and 120 Hz displays to cheaper Android smartphones
No Android OEM has taken advantage of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 yet, but Qualcomm has another mid-range chipset up its sleeve. Unsurprisingly, the company is gradually re-branding its entire product stack, with Evan Blass confirming that SM6450 will launch as the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Presumably replacing the likes of the Snapdragon 680 and the Snapdragon 695, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 utilises a 4 nm node, unlike its 6 nm-based predecessors. Unfortunately, the leaked specification sheet does not confirm how many CPU or GPU cores the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 has, although it outlines numerous other features.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras don't have to be the best to be my favorite
For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: More than meets the eye
Foldables might feel new, but if you judge by Samsung's progress, they've already evolved into a stable product category. Instead of sweeping, revolutionary changes year-over-year, this generation comes with some iterative design changes that — while welcome — might not sound so exciting to current owners. Of course, that doesn't mean they aren't some of the best smartphones around.
CNET
Pixel 6A Deal Drops Google's Newest Phone Down to Its Lowest Price to Date
The Pixel 6A is the latest and most affordable model in Google's lineup of Pixel phones, and right now you can pick it up for even less. Amazon is currently offering $79 off all color variants of this budget-friendly 5G Android phone, so you can pick it up in chalk, charcoal or sage for $370. This is the lowest price we've seen since this phone first hit shelves last month thanks to Amazon's new Android Days promo. The promo is only set to last for two days, so be sure to get your order in before time runs out.
iPhone 14 Pro line could get a massively upgraded ultra-wide camera
So far, most iPhone 14 Pro camera rumors have focused on the main sensor, which will reportedly jump from 12MP on the iPhone 13 Pro to 48MP this year, but it sounds like the ultra-wide snapper could be in for a major upgrade too. According to Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in...
Qualcomm's next mid-range Snapdragon chip just leaked
After the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 spec leak suggests it'll bring some impressive budget phones.
This 5G Tablet Is An iPad Air Alternative For Under $300
With a significant percentage of the market share, Apple's iPad lineup — which includes all of the company's tablets ranging from the iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air to the iPad Pro models — has dominated the tablet space for over a decade now. The only significant competition to Apple's iPads comes from Samsung, which has a fairly wide array of Galaxy Tab-branded Android slates in its arsenal. The rest of the tablet space continues to be populated by smaller players like Amazon, Huawei, and Lenovo — none of which have products that could hold a candle to superior offerings from Apple and Samsung.
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds drop today—here's where to buy them
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro drop today at Best Buy, AT&T, Samsung and Verizon. Shop them now and take advantage of a trade-in offer at AT&T.
Phone Arena
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
The OnePlus 10 Pro is already a reasonably priced flagship phone, and a new Amazon deal makes it absolutely irresistible. The OnePlus 10 Pro is armed with the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and has a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a reliable and responsive fingerprint scanner underneath.
protocol.com
The PC is entering a dark era
Good morning! After two years of people spending money to make their homes and lives more comfortable, people are now spending big on travel and being outside. And the PC market is feeling the hit. Dark days ahead. For much of the pandemic, PCs were like Pelotons: Seemingly everyone needed...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Apple recently filed to secure patents on a handful of ‘Reality’ names, including “Reality One,” “Reality Processor” and “Reality Pro.” Fans suspect one of these names could be used across the company’s highly-anticipated Augmented Reality/Virtuality Reality headsets. The new headsets have been rumored to be in development for years – specifically ever since the company purchased the VR company VRvana in 2017. Now, these new trademarks were filed by a series of shell companies fans have managed to tie to Apple and may signal that the headsets are finally nearing launch, though most sources suggest production will be delayed until 2023.
nextbigfuture.com
SpaceX and T-Mobile Will Put Cellphone Coverage into Starlink Gen 2
SpaceX and T-Mobile will put cellphone antenna emulators into the Starlink Gen 2 satellites. T-Mobile will give SpaceX Starlink part of their cellphone spectrum. On Thursday, August 25 at Starbase, SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon and T-Mobile CEO and President Mike Sievert said T-Mobile and SpaceX will work together to increase connectivity.
Huawei Mate 50 series leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4G chipsets and camera details
The new phones will be announced on September 6 in China – the day before the iPhone 14 series…
