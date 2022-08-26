ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
BGR.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are now on sale: Here are the best deals

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphones a couple of weeks ago and offered buyers various preorder deals right after the launch event. Moreover, the Korean giant also unveiled new wearable devices, including the Galaxy Watch Series 5 smartwatches that also come in a larger Pro model and the brand new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones.
notebookcheck.net

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 to bring 4 nm process, LPDDR5 RAM support and 120 Hz displays to cheaper Android smartphones

No Android OEM has taken advantage of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 yet, but Qualcomm has another mid-range chipset up its sleeve. Unsurprisingly, the company is gradually re-branding its entire product stack, with Evan Blass confirming that SM6450 will launch as the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Presumably replacing the likes of the Snapdragon 680 and the Snapdragon 695, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 utilises a 4 nm node, unlike its 6 nm-based predecessors. Unfortunately, the leaked specification sheet does not confirm how many CPU or GPU cores the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 has, although it outlines numerous other features.
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras don't have to be the best to be my favorite

For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: More than meets the eye

Foldables might feel new, but if you judge by Samsung's progress, they've already evolved into a stable product category. Instead of sweeping, revolutionary changes year-over-year, this generation comes with some iterative design changes that — while welcome — might not sound so exciting to current owners. Of course, that doesn't mean they aren't some of the best smartphones around.
CNET

Pixel 6A Deal Drops Google's Newest Phone Down to Its Lowest Price to Date

The Pixel 6A is the latest and most affordable model in Google's lineup of Pixel phones, and right now you can pick it up for even less. Amazon is currently offering $79 off all color variants of this budget-friendly 5G Android phone, so you can pick it up in chalk, charcoal or sage for $370. This is the lowest price we've seen since this phone first hit shelves last month thanks to Amazon's new Android Days promo. The promo is only set to last for two days, so be sure to get your order in before time runs out.
SlashGear

This 5G Tablet Is An iPad Air Alternative For Under $300

With a significant percentage of the market share, Apple's iPad lineup — which includes all of the company's tablets ranging from the iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air to the iPad Pro models — has dominated the tablet space for over a decade now. The only significant competition to Apple's iPads comes from Samsung, which has a fairly wide array of Galaxy Tab-branded Android slates in its arsenal. The rest of the tablet space continues to be populated by smaller players like Amazon, Huawei, and Lenovo — none of which have products that could hold a candle to superior offerings from Apple and Samsung.
protocol.com

The PC is entering a dark era

Good morning! After two years of people spending money to make their homes and lives more comfortable, people are now spending big on travel and being outside. And the PC market is feeling the hit. Dark days ahead. For much of the pandemic, PCs were like Pelotons: Seemingly everyone needed...
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Apple recently filed to secure patents on a handful of ‘Reality’ names, including “Reality One,” “Reality Processor” and “Reality Pro.” Fans suspect one of these names could be used across the company’s highly-anticipated Augmented Reality/Virtuality Reality headsets. The new headsets have been rumored to be in development for years – specifically ever since the company purchased the VR company VRvana in 2017. Now, these new trademarks were filed by a series of shell companies fans have managed to tie to Apple and may signal that the headsets are finally nearing launch, though most sources suggest production will be delayed until 2023.
nextbigfuture.com

SpaceX and T-Mobile Will Put Cellphone Coverage into Starlink Gen 2

SpaceX and T-Mobile will put cellphone antenna emulators into the Starlink Gen 2 satellites. T-Mobile will give SpaceX Starlink part of their cellphone spectrum. On Thursday, August 25 at Starbase, SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon and T-Mobile CEO and President Mike Sievert said T-Mobile and SpaceX will work together to increase connectivity.
