Navajo Communications Director Arrested
The former communications director for the Navajo Nation Council was arrested for aggravated battery, great bodily harm, in Gallup, N.M., on August 15. Alray Nelson, 36, who is no longer the council’s public relations officer, was also charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. According to reports Nelson...
Unscheduled water outage Aug. 29
An unscheduled water outage will take place on Aug. 29 from 1:30 pm until 4 pm. City of Gallup water customers in the 3700 block of Dulce Court will be affected, and customers in surrounding areas may experience low water pressure. The Water Department will be making repairs to a...
Victim in School Bus Crash Identified
The young girl who lost her life while riding in a school bus yesterday morning was identified today by her aunt as 17-year-0ld Kiarra Alma Gorden. Kiarra was reportedly a resident of the rural Navajo town of Wide Ruins. The nineteen aboard the school bus were on a field trip to Window Rock. It was around 9:30am when the bus, which had slowed down for another accident, was hit from behind by a semi-tractor-truck. Several other students were seriously injured. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate. The Holbrook Indian School released a statement on the crash:
Remembering the Navajo Code Talkers: 80th Anniversary
U.S. Marines gather to celebrate Navajo Code Talkers Day at Navajo Code Talker Memorial in Window Rock, Ariz., Aug., 13, 2022. Eighty years ago, the Marine Corps originally enlisted 29 Navajo men to develop a special code in which sensitive information was sent and deciphered during the battles of the Pacific in World War II.
Navajo Nation Council spokesman arrested after relative hurt
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the communications director for the Navajo Nation Council has been arrested for allegedly injuring a relative at his Gallup home. The Gallup Independent reported Wednesday that 36-year-old Alray Nelson — who also is the executive director of Navajo Nation Pride — is facing charges of aggravated battery and evading or obstructing an officer. Court documents state that Nelson allegedly pushed a relative down some stairs. That caused the relative to be knocked unconscious briefly when that person hit their head on a glass coffee table. Nelson declined to comment on the case Thursday when reached by The Associated Press.
Mother looking for answers after son found dead in irrigation ditch in 2018
NENAHNEZAD, N.M. — A mother is looking for answers after her son was found dead in an irrigation ditch in 2018 in San Juan County. Tyrone Titus Tallman is described as outgoing, sweet and a man who loved to cook. "I told him that. I love him very much....
