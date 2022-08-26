The young girl who lost her life while riding in a school bus yesterday morning was identified today by her aunt as 17-year-0ld Kiarra Alma Gorden. Kiarra was reportedly a resident of the rural Navajo town of Wide Ruins. The nineteen aboard the school bus were on a field trip to Window Rock. It was around 9:30am when the bus, which had slowed down for another accident, was hit from behind by a semi-tractor-truck. Several other students were seriously injured. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate. The Holbrook Indian School released a statement on the crash:

WINDOW ROCK, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO