Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Three Restaurants With Breathtaking Views Of Los Angeles + SunsetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Things to See in Los Angeles, CaliforniaAbigail's AdventuresLos Angeles, CA
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Related
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Ike Mikaele, Long Beach Poly Football. Long Beach Poly senior linebacker Ike...
Dan & Desiree Gooch Continue Golf Sponsorship for 2022-23 School Year
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf will once again be sponsored by Dan & Desiree Gooch for the upcoming school year, continuing their sponsorship from last season. Dan & Desiree Gooch have been longtime supporters of local golf at all levels from amateur to high school and college golf. Their support will help support The562’s golf coverage with articles, photos, videos, feature stories, and more.
Long Beach State Soccer Falls to Washington
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The game was off from the first second for the Long Beach State women’s soccer team as they hosted Washington, with the Beach looking for their first win of the season. A Huskies player began running down the field prior to the ball being kicked off, resulting in a deep possession for Washington to start the game, and an early disadvantage for the Beach. Things didn’t get much better after that in a 5-1 setback for Long Beach State.
Andy Fee’s Quick Switch From Long Beach State to Washington
It was a weird weekend to be Andy Fee. The now-former Long Beach State athletic director had his last day at the university on Friday, having spent the last week saying goodbyes. Then on Sunday, he was a spectator at the Long Beach State and Washington women’s soccer game, a bizarre coincidental quirk of timing that saw him saying goodbye to his old school and hello to his new one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach Alums Power USA Sports Victories
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. As is the case every summer, Long Beach sports products are filling the ranks of USA national...
Long Beach State Names Interim Athletics Director Ted Kadowaki
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Long Beach State President Jane Close Conoley has announced that Ted Kadowaki will serve as the interim athletics director after Andy Fee stepped down earlier this month. Kadowaki served as LBSU’s fiscal manager...
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California
Long Beach will see highs in the upper 80s, rising to 89 and 91 next weekend. The post Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California appeared first on Long Beach Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire Wings Continues SoCal Expansion with Four New LA Sites
The company will expand to Downey, Long Beach, Monterey Park, and West Covina
5 SoCal colleges among 25 ‘most beautiful’ campuses in country: survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
Talon Marks
Bruno Mars tribute in Norwalk concert
The city of Norwalk hosted the Friday night concert featuring Bruno Mars tribute band from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m at 12138 Front St. between San Antonio Drive and Funston Avenue. Friday night concert was free admission to all residents where they had food trucks and booths, vendors, art booths, kid activities and a small car show.
msn.com
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Richest Neighborhoods in Los Angeles in 2022
Every city has some areas that are expensive and other neighborhoods that are considered affordable. In most cases, the most expensive places to live are also the richest, as they are home to the highest earners. The residents’ high salaries are what enable people to live in the best areas, as they need a substantial income to cover the cost of paying a mortgage or rent plus other living costs. So, what are the richest neighborhoods in L.A? Here are the 10 richest neighborhoods in Los Angeles based on the median income of the residents.
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
msn.com
3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash
Three people are dead and two are critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at about 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The three fatalities were declared at the scene, and no information has...
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
Mercedes-Benz opens its second-largest classic car center in Long Beach
Given Southern California's mild weather, time has been kind to Mercedes-Benz. Which is why the only Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in the U.S. is located here.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste Buds
Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found. Breakfast Burrito Ideas in Los Angeles@dorydel/instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0