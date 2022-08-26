Celebrate National Beer Lover’s Day with the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream- Crafting Dreams Beer Bash!. This year’s inaugural Crafting Dreams Beer Bash will be a manifestation of Samuel Adams’ passion to support the craft beer industry and of the craft brewers very own unique stories and backgrounds. The festival will bring together a handful of finalists for the Brewer Experienceship to join Brewing the American Dream in New York City. Attendees will have the chance to meet with the finalists learn about their respective journeys, taste their brews and ultimately vote on the 2022 experienceship winner. The festival will be open to beer lovers with limited tickets available.

