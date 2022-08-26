ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getitforless.info

World’s Largest Bounce House

The Big Bounce America Tour Rolls into Long Island Bigger and Better for 2022 with a 16,000 Sq. Ft. Bounce House, a Brand-New Customized Sports Arena, and Much More!. The Big Bounce America 2022 tour is bringing the most action-packed experience of the year to Long Island, NY from Friday, September 16th through Sunday, September 18th, and Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 25th at Broadway Commons. Featuring the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE. The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor on family-friendly entertainment!
HICKSVILLE, NY
getitforless.info

Samuel Adams Crafting Dreams Beer Bash 2022

Celebrate National Beer Lover’s Day with the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream- Crafting Dreams Beer Bash!. This year’s inaugural Crafting Dreams Beer Bash will be a manifestation of Samuel Adams’ passion to support the craft beer industry and of the craft brewers very own unique stories and backgrounds. The festival will bring together a handful of finalists for the Brewer Experienceship to join Brewing the American Dream in New York City. Attendees will have the chance to meet with the finalists learn about their respective journeys, taste their brews and ultimately vote on the 2022 experienceship winner. The festival will be open to beer lovers with limited tickets available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
getitforless.info

THE LOBSTER PLACE HAPPY HOUR

Lobster Place is a seafood experience like no other. Inside our Chelsea Market space you’ll find a top-notch fresh seafood counter, raw bar, sushi bar and fresh steamed lobsters to stay or to go – not to mention our Michelin-acclaimed Cull and Pistol Oyster Bar and the city’s best lobster roll at C&P Galley. Did you know about these delicious specials at The Lobster Place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy