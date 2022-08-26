Black Girl Magic Digital Summit Celebrates the Power of Black Women Entrepreneurs

New data reveals Black women are the fastest growing group of business owners in the United States but receive the least access to funding and business resources. Boss Women Media is working to change that narrative by partnering with Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator to empower and amplify the voices of Black Women.

Boss Women Media is an internet-based hub for career and entrepreneurial women who have the ambition to win in the business world and was created to help Black female business owners navigate the workplace with resources and tips to expand their professional journeys.

On August 27, they will air a pre-recorded event called the Black Girl Magic Summit, that will feature guest speakers including track star phenomenon, Allyson Felix; high-profile lawyer, Meena Harris; fashion designer, Aurora James and actress Meagan Good.

“I am so thrilled that we are able to bring another great year of programming and content for The Black Girl Magic Summit to women across the U.S. and the world,” Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media said in a statement. “Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator is a crucial partner for us, and their continued dedication to the furtherment of Black women allows us to bring in dynamic speakers and experiences while making it accessible for just about anyone through Prime Video. We’re excited for women of color everywhere to join us later this month on a journey of empowerment and evolution.”

Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator is a program aimed to address historic, cultural and economic imbalances by advancing diversity, inclusion and equity in the entrepreneurial space. The online space has been a base for hundreds of Black businesses, who use the platform to help scale up their businesses.

“Since enrolling in Black Business Accelerator, my account manager has been a coach, cheerleader, and strategist. It honestly doesn’t get any better than that,” said Karen Blackwell, the founder and CEO of Sage & Alms, a socially conscious cloths and chocolates company.

The summit will also include fireside chats with founders and members of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, Pauline Idogho, founder and CEO of Mocktail Club; Ranay Orton, founder and CEO of Glow by Daye; Angel Johnson, founder and CEO of ICONI Leggings; Tracy Pickett, founder and CEO of Hairbrella; Shennel Fuller, founder and CEO of Miles and Milan; Melissa Orijin, co-founder of Orijin Bees and Renee Manzari, founder and CEO of Livity Yoga.

Make time in your schedule to watch this thought-provoking Summit on August 27 by registering here today!