Prospect Capital (PSEC) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Prospect Capital (PSEC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.53%. A quarter...
What's in Store for Patterson Companies (PDCO) in Q1 Earnings?
Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO is expected to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 1, before the opening bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 26.79% in the last reported quarter. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.
What Makes Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) a New Buy Stock
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT): Time to Buy?
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Sonoco (SON) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
Sonoco (SON) closed the most recent trading day at $64.20, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of...
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $16.85, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know
Oracle (ORCL) closed at $74.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $42.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know
Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed at $44.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares...
Here's Why AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Is Alphabet a Buy After Q2 Earnings?
Alphabet's Q2 earnings were mixed. With the company fresh off a stock split, investors got a front-row seat to the internet giant's challenges.
SIFY or SHOP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Internet - Services stocks have likely encountered both Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) and Shopify (SHOP). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
DEI vs. CUBE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector might want to consider either Douglas Emmett (DEI) or CubeSmart (CUBE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for...
Hormel Foods (HRL) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Things to Consider
Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Sep 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3,070 million, suggesting an increase of 7.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) closed the most recent trading day at $47.94, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the...
FMX vs. MNST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Beverages - Soft drinks stocks have likely encountered both Fomento Economico (FMX) and Monster Beverage (MNST). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the...
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
