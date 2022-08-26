ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina's live mascot now named The General

South Carolina's live mascot is now called The General, the university announced on Monday. The new name of the mascot pays homage to Thomas Sumter, a Revolutionary War general whose nickname inspired the Gamecock moniker used by USC. “We know Gamecock fans are passionate about our traditions and seeing the...
