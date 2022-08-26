ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Bristol Press

Southington schools can expect to see return to normalcy

SOUTHINGTON – Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said Southington schools can expect to see a return to normalcy this year. Southington students will return to school on Sept. 1 and Madancy said that school administrators and education leaders are looking forward to re-establishing a normal routine. “We’re trying to...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

School Year Starts With Rebound Hopes

The song ​“Happy” by Pharrell played on a speaker as students walked past a cheering crowd, balloons, and a rainbow door fringe at 8 a.m. Monday for the start of a hope-filled new academic year at Barack Obama Magnet and 43 other city public schools. Read more from the New Haven Independent.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

How much sleep do students actually need?

(WTNH) – Sleep, shut-eye, whatever you want to call it, your child needs it. The question is, are they getting enough before school begins? “The fact is, sleep-deprived teenagers are impaired in a way that people who are inebriated are impaired,” said Dr. Craig Canapari, a Yale Medical School sleep expert. The list of health […]
CHESHIRE, CT
Register Citizen

School staff shortages in New Haven-area districts most acute for special education

NEW HAVEN — New Haven-area students with special needs may be especially affected by school staffing vacancies during the coming school year. Many district officials say shortages are most acute among professionals who work with students needing the most support. They named special education teachers, paraprofessionals and multilingual educators as positions the most difficult to fill.
HAMDEN, CT
Finding Answers In Poop

NEW HAVEN, CT – Wastewater surveillance is proving to be the most accurate and economical way to gauge COVID-19 activity in communities across the country, David Freedman, who chairs Yale University’s Department of Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences at Clemson University, told Kaiser Health News. But government funding hasn’t followed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
CBS New York

Child tax rebate checks mailed out in Connecticut, gov. says

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday checks for Connecticut's child tax rebate are starting to go out in the mail.He said most families should receive them over the next few days."This is our effort to continue to be the most family-friendly state in the country. By that I mean not only providing you the resources you need to help your kid get back to school, we have the sales tax holiday that goes through Saturday, so hopefully that will allow you to get these resources, do what you need to do to get your kids back to school," Lamont said.The rebate provides up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.It was created as part of the new budget the governor signed into law in the spring.
NBC Connecticut

State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter

The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Doctor discusses new guidelines for the use of statins

(WTNH) – The U.S. Preventative Task Force just came out with the latest guidelines for the use of statins to prevent first heart attack and stroke. What impact will that have on heart disease, which is the number one killer of men and women?. Dr. Jeffrey Berman, Chair of...
HARTFORD, CT

