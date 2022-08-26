Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
State Funding to Help Schools Transition Away from Pandemic Free Meal Program
As students return to the classroom in Connecticut, many are starting the year with free lunch. But, depending on what school they attend, students might have to start paying for school meals before the year ends. The federal program that provided free school meals during the pandemic has expired. Now,...
Bristol Press
Southington schools can expect to see return to normalcy
SOUTHINGTON – Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said Southington schools can expect to see a return to normalcy this year. Southington students will return to school on Sept. 1 and Madancy said that school administrators and education leaders are looking forward to re-establishing a normal routine. “We’re trying to...
New Britain Herald
New Britain schools ready to welcome back students with exciting new initiatives in the works
NEW BRITAIN – School starts soon, with some exciting new initiatives in the works. Over the summer the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) welcomed new Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Gasper, who is looking forward to meeting students and teachers over the first few days of the new school year.
The 10 Most Expensive Private Day Tuition Prep Schools In Connecticut
Back to school time is here and did you know that the average tuition for a year of prep school in the state of Connecticut is around 25 grand? That happens to be the highest of any state in the United States. I was strumming through the internet today, as...
ctnewsjunkie.com
School Year Starts With Rebound Hopes
The song “Happy” by Pharrell played on a speaker as students walked past a cheering crowd, balloons, and a rainbow door fringe at 8 a.m. Monday for the start of a hope-filled new academic year at Barack Obama Magnet and 43 other city public schools. Read more from the New Haven Independent.
How much sleep do students actually need?
(WTNH) – Sleep, shut-eye, whatever you want to call it, your child needs it. The question is, are they getting enough before school begins? “The fact is, sleep-deprived teenagers are impaired in a way that people who are inebriated are impaired,” said Dr. Craig Canapari, a Yale Medical School sleep expert. The list of health […]
Benefits of Connecticut's home heating assistance program to decrease in 2023
Connecticut's low-income Heating and Energy Assistance Program is headed back to pre-pandemic funding levels next year.
State leaders discuss allocation of funds to help rising energy costs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state leaders held a public hearing in Hartford Monday to discuss the proposed allocation of an expected $79.1 million in funding from the federal government to help with energy assistance. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, helps residents afford heat for their homes....
Connecticut’s Kid Governor Program Aims at Continued National Expansion
Nichole Pitruzzello has been named Connecticut’s Kid Governor® State Coordinator, and former coordinator Brian Cofrancesco has become Director of Kid Governor®, the national award-winning civics program created by The Connecticut Democracy Center at Connecticut’s Old State House.
Register Citizen
School staff shortages in New Haven-area districts most acute for special education
NEW HAVEN — New Haven-area students with special needs may be especially affected by school staffing vacancies during the coming school year. Many district officials say shortages are most acute among professionals who work with students needing the most support. They named special education teachers, paraprofessionals and multilingual educators as positions the most difficult to fill.
NewsTimes
Ventilation is key to limiting COVID in schools. So why haven’t more CT districts taken action?
In the coming weeks, Connecticut students will return to school amid a high level of statewide COVID-19 transmission. They will do so without mask requirements, without meaningful social distancing measures and, in many cases, without another tool experts consider essential in reducing spread indoors: proper ventilation. An informal Hearst Connecticut...
Increase in home heating oil prices could put a strain on low-income families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer is winding down, and the cost to heat your home this winter is likely to get more expensive, which could really put a strain on low-income families. The state is trying to help ease the burden for people living on a tight budget. As a renter in Hartford, Kristen is […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Finding Answers In Poop
NEW HAVEN, CT – Wastewater surveillance is proving to be the most accurate and economical way to gauge COVID-19 activity in communities across the country, David Freedman, who chairs Yale University’s Department of Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences at Clemson University, told Kaiser Health News. But government funding hasn’t followed.
CTtransit apologizes for recent service disruptions
According to the statement, the bus service has experienced a “much higher-than-normal level of absenteeism” among its drivers. The post CTtransit apologizes for recent service disruptions appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Child tax rebate checks mailed out in Connecticut, gov. says
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday checks for Connecticut's child tax rebate are starting to go out in the mail.He said most families should receive them over the next few days."This is our effort to continue to be the most family-friendly state in the country. By that I mean not only providing you the resources you need to help your kid get back to school, we have the sales tax holiday that goes through Saturday, so hopefully that will allow you to get these resources, do what you need to do to get your kids back to school," Lamont said.The rebate provides up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.It was created as part of the new budget the governor signed into law in the spring.
NBC Connecticut
State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter
The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
EBT outage hits Connecticut
People receiving SNAP – or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – in Connecticut faced technical difficulties yesterday preventing them from purchasing food for yours
WTNH.com
Doctor discusses new guidelines for the use of statins
(WTNH) – The U.S. Preventative Task Force just came out with the latest guidelines for the use of statins to prevent first heart attack and stroke. What impact will that have on heart disease, which is the number one killer of men and women?. Dr. Jeffrey Berman, Chair of...
NBC Connecticut
Having Trouble Applying for ‘Hero Pay' Program? State Says Help Has Arrived
Some help is here for people who have had trouble trying to apply for the state's "Hero Pay" program online, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. The program is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
capeandislands.org
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
