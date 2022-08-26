ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos WR KJ Hamler expected to play in preseason finale

By Jon Heath
The Denver Broncos will sit most of their regular starters in their preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, with a few exceptions.

One of the exceptions could be projected slot receiver KJ Hamler, who’s been working his way back from an ACL injury this offseason. Denver’s staff has been extremely cautious with Hamler, hoping to have him ready for Week 1 with no setbacks.

Hamler’s been recovering well and the next step in the process is getting some snaps in a preseason game.

“I think he’s going to get a couple of snaps,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday. “We’re going to try to get him in there. It’s been a while since he’s played.”

Hamler said he’d be up for playing if that’s what the coaches decide.

“I don’t mind playing,” the receiver said Wednesday. “Just to go out there and get a feel for it again. I’ve been doing team reps out here, as well. That would be my first game since the injury happened, so whatever Coach wants me to do, I’ll do it.

“I’m going to be excited if he wants me to play a little bit. I don’t know how long he would want me to play or if he would even want me to play, but if he does, it’s fine.”

Hamler is expected to be the team’s No. 3 receiver this season behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Entering his third season in the league, Hamler is poised to serve as the team’s deep threat this fall.

Sports
