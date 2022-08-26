ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

Get lifetime access to over 1,000 courses for only $35

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whether you're thinking of switching careers or would just like to advance more quickly in your current one, becoming proficient in new skills can make that happen. However, not many people want to deal with high tuition fees or a new commute at the moment. Fortunately, neither of those is necessary.
EDUCATION
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

This Meeting Should Have Been an Email: 5 Steps to Improve Workplace Communication

This meeting should have been an email. That email should have been a Slack message. That Slack message should have been an in-person discussion or video call. How we communicate and the method we choose can make all the difference to the outcome. Workers have long been frustrated when the mode of communication is wrong for the message because it's ineffective, reduces productivity, or wastes people's time.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
LiveScience

What to eat before a workout

Unsure what to eat before a workout? There’s a real science to what passes your lips before training: typically, you’ll want to consume slow-release carbs for longer endurance sessions and you’ll need fast-release carbs for short, intense workouts. But what counts as a slow-release or fast-release carb?...
FITNESS
Android Police

How to unsend an email in Gmail

In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
INTERNET
Ars Technica

DuckDuckGo now offers anti-tracking email service to everyone

DuckDuckGo's tracker-removing email service, which has been available in private beta for a year, is now open to anyone who uses a DuckDuckGo mobile app, browser extension, or Mac browser. It has also added a few more privacy tools. The service provides you a duck.com email address, one intended to...
CELL PHONES
Mic

Clever things that are gaining a massive following on Amazon

This list is packed with a bunch of different things, but I promise they all have something in common: they’re super clever. Whether it’s an article of functional clothing, a unique solution to a common kitchen problem, or a cleaning product that makes your life so much easier, you need these clever products in your life.
SHOPPING
The Verge

Google opens the door for Android apps that work across all kinds of devices

Google’s trying to make it easier for developers to create Android apps that connect in some way across a range of devices. In a blog post, Google explains that it’s launching a new cross-device software development kit (SDK) that contains the tools developers need to make their apps play nice across Android devices, and, eventually non-Android phones, tablets, TVs, cars, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
The Kitchn

How to Core an Apple Without an Apple Corer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Do you need an apple corer to core an apple? Sounds obvious, but the answer is actually … no! You can definitely core an apple without a specific coring tool. In fact, by using a paring knife, you will have greater control over the task. You can even use a paring knife to core an apple in two different ways — something a one-trick pony, like a corer, can’t do.
RECIPES
The US Sun

How to switch back to old Gmail if you hate the new look

GOOGLE has rolled out a new look for Gmail but not everyone is loving it. The tech giant has tweaked the desktop design, putting things like Chat, Spaces and Meet more upfront. A quick look at Twitter and you'll see a fair few unimpressed users. "I really, really hate the...
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Twitter adds podcasts to its redesigned Spaces tab

Twitter is joining the growing list of companies putting a focus on podcasts. The company announced today that podcasts will join the redesigned Spaces tab for users. Starting Thursday, August 25, Twitter will now support podcasts on its platform as part of its newly redesigned Spaces tab. According to Twitter,...
INTERNET
Cult of Mac

Protect your data for life with this decentralized virtual network

Your personal online data may not be as secure as you’d like it to be. If you’re browsing on public Wi-Fi or even at home, your data may be tracked, sold and used by advertisers, your ISP or malicious snoops. Luckily, you can help conceal your activity online...
COMPUTERS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

How to examine Google's search sources

QUESTION: What is the source of information Google provides when I use the "About this result" feature?. ANSWER: Now, more than ever, it’s important to know the source of information you find online. Google’s attempt to provide more information about its search results called "About this result" was launched in early 2021.
INTERNET
PC Magazine

Snapchat Dual Camera Lets You Record With Front, Rear Cams at the Same Time

Snapchat has added the ability to record front- and rear-facing cameras at the same time. Snap says the aptly named Dual Camera is "a new way for Snapchatters to capture multiple perspectives at the same time—so everyone can be part of the moment, as it happens." The feature can be used in conjunction with Snapchat's existing creative tools (music, stickers, etc.) and supports four different layouts: vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Grab a Refurb 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop for as Little as $125 Today

Looking for an affordable, two-in-one laptop that's great for light work and online browsing, but want more versatility than a Chromebook offers? While they're certainly not cutting-edge anymore, if most of your work is going to be online, previous-generation laptops like this Microsoft Surface 3 still boast specs and features that are more than sufficient. And by opting for a refurbished model, you can find one at a great value.
ELECTRONICS

