Do you need an apple corer to core an apple? Sounds obvious, but the answer is actually … no! You can definitely core an apple without a specific coring tool. In fact, by using a paring knife, you will have greater control over the task. You can even use a paring knife to core an apple in two different ways — something a one-trick pony, like a corer, can't do.

