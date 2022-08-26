Read full article on original website
Related
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk’s stark warning for the first people who’ll go to Mars as billionaire continues plans for human colony
ELON Musk has warned people about the dangers of living on Mars as he continues his plan for a human colony on the red planet. While on an episode of the Full Send podcast, the tech tycoon, spoke about what it would be like for the first people that arrive on Mars.
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology
Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
Tonga's eruption injected so much water into Earth’s atmosphere that it could weaken the ozone layer
When an underwater volcano in Tonga erupted in January, it belched out more than ash and volcanic gases; it also spewed 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools' worth of water vapor into Earth's atmosphere, a new study finds. This water vapor could end up being the most destructive part of the volcano's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects
We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
Inside ‘lost city’ hidden in deep ocean with ‘unusual’ terrain – and it’s baffling scientists
AN UNDERWATER city of unique, upward-reaching rocks and chemical reactions has scientists wondering if they've found the answer to how life begins. The Lost City Hydrothermal Field is situated in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean near the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. The Lost City is affixed on top of an underwater...
World’s largest active volcano could be erupted by earthquake as scientists observe ‘change’ deep inside
THE WORLD's largest volcano has been observed changing internally as blazing magma shifts around. The Mauna Loa volcano is more than five miles tall and researchers know just what it'll take to set the volcano off. Advanced ground- and satellite-based measuring tools indicate to researchers that the .04 square miles...
This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered
When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 7 most terrifying things in space
Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
NASA's Artemis I launch scrubbed after crack found ahead of historic mission
NASA's Artemis I launch was scheduled to take place around 8:33 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, but a hydrogen fuel leak and other problems delayed the launch to a later date.
tatler.com
Elon Musk's university photos tell a whole story
It was winter in 1994 when Jennifer Gwynne met a strapping (slightly geeky) young man called Elon Musk at the University of Pennsylvania. ‘I was a junior and he was a senior… we were in the same dorm and we worked together,’ she told the Mail Online.
allthatsinteresting.com
German Researchers Just Discovered An Ancient Giant-Headed Amphibian That Used Its Sticky Tongue To Catch Prey
Chemnitzion richteri was discovered at the site of an ancient petrified forest and is believed to have roamed the Earth 291 million years ago. Given how old the Earth is and how recent the field of science is comparatively, much remains unknown about the planet’s zoological history. Modern researchers regularly find fossils that provide evidence to support the existence of previously-undiscovered creatures, and now German scientists have identified the remains of a unique, extinct amphibian species.
DIY Photography
You think James Webb is powerful? $1 billion Giant Magellan Telescope will have 4x higher resolution
James Webb Space Telescope amazed everyone when it sent back its first photos. It continues to impress us as it discovers new details about distant stars and galaxies. But can you imagine a telescope four times as powerful?. Giant Magellan Telescope threatens to shade Webb. With four times Webb’s resolution...
Digital Trends
How to watch NASA launch its mega moon rocket on Monday
NASA is about to perform the first-ever launch of its next-generation rocket and spacecraft in a highly anticipated lunar mission, and you can watch the entire event online. The Artemis I mission, which is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, August 29, will usher in a new era of space exploration as NASA eyes lengthy crewed stays on the moon and the first astronaut voyage to Mars.
Is that a facehugger?! How the monster from Alien turned up in the Gulf of Mexico
Name: Bathynomus yucatanensis. Yikes! What the hell is that? Can we do this properly, the Pass notes way?. Sorry. Age: Somewhere near the 160m year mark. From fossil records, that’s how long giant isopods are calculated to have been around. Isopod? It’s a type of crustacean. And bathynomus...
Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim
A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
Comments / 0