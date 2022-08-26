Read full article on original website
520sportstalk.com
Aztec Soccer Teams Rank No. 1 in latest NJCAA Division II National Polls
(Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College women’s and men’s soccer teams sit atop the NJCAA Division II National Polls as the NJCAA released its latest rankings. The Aztecs women’s soccer team moved up to the No. 1 spot after going 2-0 with shutout victories over Yavapai College and Western Wyoming Community College.
AZFamily
Field Trip Friday: University of Arizona opens state's first veterinary school
GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. Being a part of the GCU Havocs gives students an opportunity to demonstrate school spirit. Something Good: Fostering futures. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Foster students are...
azpm.org
We should go where the water is
Rancho Sahuarita has grown fast, and its water utility has had to grow quickly with it. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living with the cost of drought in the Southwest, and what we can do to mitigate it.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 26-28
PHOENIX — A 44-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he fell near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Circle K increased a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who assaulted a Phoenix store employee and a Yavapai County sergeant was involved in a fatal collision that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian.
theprescotttimes.com
AZGFD Local Fishing Report and News
From I-17, travel west on highway 69 toward Prescott Valley, turn left on Glassford Hill Road. Turn right on 2nd street to 5th street. Follow Fain Park signs to the lake.Restrooms, fishing dock, bridge, ramadas, drinking water, historical artifacts, and free parking. There is a fishing dock and hiking trails available.
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
At Least 1 Killed In A Fatal Crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 that claimed the life of at least one person on Saturday. The Arizona Department of Transportation stated that the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
thisistucson.com
For 15 years, this shop has brought Mexican art to Tucson 🎨🎨
A visit to La Iguana Art Gallery on Tucson’s North Fourth Avenue will easily transport you to another place. There, at 545 N. Fourth Ave., you can find textiles and colorful folk art from Oaxaca; suns and mirrors from Tonalá, Jalisco; catrinas, crosses and glassware; clay pots from Mata Ortíz, Chihuahua; and talavera pottery from Guanajuato.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Students voice their concerns over Sun Link’s fares at town hall
Sunlight shines through the streetcar window onto a SunLink operator at the stop on Cherry and Second Street on July 6. A couple dozen of University of Arizona students met in the Santa Cruz room to make their voices heard on Aug. 24. Students there voiced that the Sun Link...
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, September 5th...
KTAR.com
7-year-old student in 2nd grade caught with guns, ammunition at Arizona school
PHOENIX – A 7-year-old second grade student was caught with guns and ammunition at a southeastern Arizona school on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at Cochise Elementary School in Bowie, according to a social media post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies who met with school...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Tucson
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tucson, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tucson from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KOLD-TV
One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Congress Street and Scott Avenue. The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the TPD. No suspects were in custody...
KOLD-TV
At least one killed in crash on I-10 near 22nd Street in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wreck on I-10, approaching 22nd Street in Tucson, claimed at least one life late Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the westbound lanes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash was fatal.
PCSD: Road Closure Catalina Highway
The Pima County Sheriff's department responded to the scene of a collision that took place on Mount Lemmon Saturday.
KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol arrest migrants in west of Tubac
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to U.S. Border Patrol, 13 adults were apprehended by agents. Deep in the mountains west of Tubac, Nogales Station agents responded with the Mobile Response Team and air support to a group of suspected migrants. Border Patrol said 13 men from Guatemala and Mexico were attempting to avoid detection.
KOLD-TV
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said Cypriana Alcantar was arrested in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road. Alcantar, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is facing first-degree and prohibited possession charges.
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb walked out to standing applause at Donald Trump’s July 22 rally in Prescott wearing his usual cowboy hat-and-blue jeans getup and flashing a blindingly white smile. He waved and pumped a fist as he stepped to the podium, asking that everyone doff their hats and remain standing for a brief […] The post The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
39 year old man arrested for attacking Firefighter
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that 39-year-old Adam Rivas is being booked into Pima County Jail on Aggravated Assault charges.
